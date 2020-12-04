Meeting a new world order head on

Irish dairy exports rose in 2020 despite the world’s leading economies seeing historic contractions.

“The dairy industry has been the most robust performer throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and Bord Bia is seeing a 1.3% increase in value,” the food board’s CEO told the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) AGM on Thursday.

Global economic uncertainty continues; four fifths of the world economies are likely to contract this year whereas in 2009 there were fewer than half contracted in the recession that took hold.

All of the world’s leading economies are seeing historic contractions this year except for China and the global expectation is that China and the US will prove to be the most resilient.

With less than 30 days left to Brexit, Bord Bia is adamant that there is going to be “substantial and lasting change” because of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

And coupled with that impact there is also the fallout from Covid-19 and its impact on economic recovery to be considered globally.

Ms McCarthy described the challenges facing the country’s food and drinks industry during this week’s meeting which took place virtually.

“We want to go to 180 markets around the world,” she added.

“Through collaboration, our industry has come far but we have a long journey still ahead of us.”

‘If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together’ is an old African proverb that according to Ms McCarthy has been at the heart of the Irish dairy industry’s success over the last decade.

Just this week Bord Bia concluded its first ever virtual dairy trade mission - a move Ms McCarthy says, “is a sign of the times we are in now”.

Bord Bia was established over 26 years ago to bring Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture produce to the world and to enable growth and sustainability among producers.

The value of Ireland’s exports in 2019 was over €13bn of which 34% was dairy.

The increase in dairy exports is due to a number of factors including price increase and the growth of demand in certain markets including Asia.

Export figures for 2020 will be released in January.

“The key ingredient of success is, notwithstanding collaboration, prioritisation,” she continued.

“The one big driver of change that Covid-19 has brought to all of this is in the digital area and ecommerce. There is a digital version of everything as we try and navigate the very uncertain framework that we now see ourselves in.”

Global markets and drivers for change “There has been disruption of supply chains around the world; Globalisation is to the fore and that means tariffs so we are trying to prove what is different about Irish products,” Ms McCarthy said.

“Verified grass fed and PGI status all come into this.

“Looking at the world population it is clear there is a pivot to the east and the south.

“The United Nations (UN) is predicting that the population will grow by 10bn by 2060 with Africa and Asia accounting for 85% of the growth.

“That will impact on trade flow in those regions which are already heavily reliant on imported food to serve their existing populations.” Meanwhile sustainability in a changing climate is also part of the new world order.

And, achieving sustainable resource consumption is going to be a challenge for the global food and drink industry.

“We now have over 260 carbon footprint assessments from beef and dairy farmers in Ireland and there is a continued decline in carbon footprint intensity in this country,” added Ms McCarthy.

“Since 2014 there has been a 9% reduction in Co2 [carbon dioxide] per average unit of milk production on farms.

“This shows that a considerable proportion of farms have performed really well in reducing their carbon footprint.

“With regard to PGI status for Irish beef, the ball is in Europe’s court now with PGI and it can take anything up to six months to get approval,” she continued.

“We would hope there will be no objections, however we know that Minister McConalogue is meeting with his Northern Ireland counterpart over concerns that have been raised there in relation to the application.”