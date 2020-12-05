Ocean views from 41 acres for sale in West Cork's Mizen Peninsula

Located in a scenic setting near the end of the Mizen Peninsula, a 41-acre non-residential farm is on the market just over a week with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde.

The property is in a part of the world far removed from the top-class pastures of South Tipperary or East Cork but there is a vibrant agricultural industry in this part of West Cork, centred around dairying and beef cattle. Prices for good land have been holding well in the €7,000-8,000 mark for a number of years.

This particular parcel could be seen as a good example of quality pasture land on the Mizen Peninsula and there will be a good level of demand for it, in an area where not too many good-sized pieces of grassland come on the market.

The farm is in the townland of Gortnagashel, approximately 6km from Goleen, 5km from the magnificent beach at Barleycove and 7km to the east of the famous site of Three Castle Head.

“It’s currently laid out in pasture,” says selling agent John Hodnett, “however parts of the lands require reclamation. The lands have been operating most recently as an outside farm for replacement stock.” The part requiring reclamation is a low-lying area in the middle of the farm. The land offers views of the sea north and south, towards Dunmanus Bay and south towards Barleycove Beach.

“It’s securely fenced all around,” says John. There is also an old stone ruin on the property which gives it an extra string to its bow for the next owner, should they decide to roof it and develop it for either farming use or attempt to convert it at some point to a rental property.

“The price expectation is around €7,000 per acre,” says John. “We’ve had a few calls on it but it’s early days yet.”