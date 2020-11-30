Why all dairy farmers should be milk recording

By the year 2050, it is reckoned that the biggest killer in the world will be anti-microbial resistance.

It will account for the deaths, every year, of 10m people.

Or, to put it another way, this will cause the death of one person every three seconds.

It is quite frightening when you put it that way.

We are worried at present about the devastation caused by Covid, and quite rightly so.

Covid has caused panic in the world, partly because we do not know what the best thing to do is.

It was sprung upon us without having any plan in place.

The scourge of anti-microbial resistance, on the other hand, is something that we are very aware of, and is something that we as a population can do something about.

Anti-microbial resistance refers to the bugs that cause disease developing a resistance to the drugs that we have always successfully against them.

This comes about because these bacteria are exposed to small amounts of antibiotics on a more constant basis, and they learn to change themselves ever so slightly, so that they can survive even in the presence of these drugs.

The drugs eventually have no effect on the bacteria.

This may come about because of the overuse of drugs in food-producing animals, like blanket use in animals that do not require therapy from these drugs.

It may happen because the prescribed course of antibiotics is not finished, because the animal is perceived to be better.

Animal owners are not alone in this sphere, as it is also common among humans,

When feeling much better after two or three days of medication, they decide to save the last of the tablets for the rainy day when they might need them again.

We should always do what it says on the tin.

When we have the bug on its knees, finish it off by carrying out the prescribed course of treatment.

The world of agriculture has been doing its best in recent years to comply with the legislators’ requests to reduce antibiotic usage.

In pig and poultry production, blanket use of antibiotics in feeding has been done away with.

Credit has to be given to those who requested it, and also those who have complied with the requests.

The latest push in Ireland is to cross the bridge to selective dry cow therapy.

This means that instead of treating every cow with antibiotics, when we stop milking them at the end of the lactation, we make a conscious effort to select out the cows that don’t actually need an antibiotic treatment.

In order to help us make a good decision here, we need the farmer to be carrying out milk recording.

For the Cellcheck programme, participants have to be doing at least four milk recordings a year in order to be accepted.

This to me is the minimum amount.

There are some participants who are doing a recording every month.

There is great value in this, as it helps you make an informed decision about a lot of things, the selection of the correct cows for teat seal only at drying off being one of them.

The more information you have to hand, then the better the decision will be.

Looking through the participants I had for the selective dry cow treatment plan last year, I am seeing a number of different scenarios.

Some did not carry out the agreed plan, because they either got cold feet, or events like a TB outbreak changed the circumstances on their farms.

Others carried out the agreed treatment plan with great success, and are anxious to be more adventurous this year.

Eventually, all farmers must do this, in 2022.

So I hope they will all be milk recording during the coming year.