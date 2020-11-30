Too late for misplaced hopes that Brexit won’t be ugly

Despite a four and a half year lead-in time, Brexit disruption will be instantaneous, with trucks, cars and passengers stopped at all entry points to the EU, save for trans-border movements on the island of Ireland, thanks to the Northern Ireland protocol.

From an Irish perspective, the failure over that long lead-in time has been to make customs declarations accessible to businesses.

Currently, it is near impossible to get a customs agent to take you on as a client, the alternative option of acquiring software and self-filing of returns is complicated and costly.

Why Revenue have not made available open source software for customs declarations or updating ROS functionality to enable self-filing is beyond me.

A survey of 600 companies last week suggested less than half felt they are ready or significantly ready.

It’s the end of the beginning for Brexit.

It’s been a tumultuous four and a half years since the UK’s Brexit referendum, but many of us seem to be clinging on to some misplaced hope that the UK will do a U-turn and return to the bosom of Europe.

No, that ship has sailed, carrying with it the fishing rights and access of fishing boats that EU fishermen have enjoyed over many

decades, but which have now become a central plank in negotiating an EU-UK free trade agreement that could reduce the worst effects

of Brexit.

Fishing is not a big part of the UK economy, although it is undoubtedly important for a relatively small number of people in rural areas for whom other employment prospects might be difficult.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s equivalent of our Central Statistics Office, fishing including onward processing was worth £1.44bn in 2016, employing about 24,000, that’s about 75 people for every 100,000 employed in the UK.

In 2016, the fishing and fish processing industries accounted for 0.12% of all UK economic output.

The UK holds only about 30% of the overall quota for fish caught in UK waters.

There may be some argument that the UK, leaving EU quotas behind next year, could ramp up their level of fishing in their waters, while blocking other EU countries from fishing in its waters.

This would decimate many of the smaller fishing operations on the coasts of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

With their smaller boats, and the distances between ports and alternative fishing locations, they would not be economically viable.

However, the preservation of UK waters for UK vessels won’t translate to a benefit for UK fishermen unless they have access to EU markets for their fish, and so begins a chicken and egg argument.

The UK position on fishing rights is less to do with the economic importance of that industry than representing Britannia taking back control, even at the cost of risking sufficient compromise for a free trade agreement with the EU.

Boris Johnson has the unenviable task of trying to negotiate with 27 other EU states via Michel Barnier, who is always destined to take a median and conservative position, because whatever he agrees he will in turn need to sell to EU members

The latest chapter was the UK’s Michael Gove branding as “unacceptable” Mr Barnier’s offer to give 15%-18% of fish (worth €117m) caught in UK waters by European boats back to the UK.

Hanging on to fishing rights gives Boris Johnson a positive spin, should the Holy Grail that is a free trade agreement not materialise.

From a farming perspective, watch out for other cheap wins that Boris might want to sell to the UK public, as his propaganda machine seeks to spit out a win for the British public.

In that regard, don’t be surprised if consumers are promised cheap food from non-EU countries.

Food, each person’s access to it, and the price we pay for it, is singularly the one thing that we all share as common denominator.

The sell by Boris et al to the public in the UK will need to be swift to counteract the instantaneous disruption.

Unfortunately, Irish food producers and exporters may also be fodder cannon in the short term fallout.

Consider the no-deal scenario, and the EU trying to sell to Irish businesses that the EU did the right thing in excluding the UK from a free trade agreement.

That sell will at best be unconvincing, and will ultimately lead to the most affected swathes of the population becoming disenchanted with the EU, as the sticking plaster of compensation for those worst affected will wear thin over time.

Hopefully, sense will prevail, and the horrors of an ugly Brexit will not come to pass.

We will know within four weeks or less.