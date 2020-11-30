Like a second spring lamb trade in the same year

There is a brisk trade for lambs at factories and marts this week, with demand outstripping the supply.

It is almost like a second spring trade within the same year, with the perfect combination of strong consumer demand and scarce supplies delivering for sheep farmers with lambs to sell.

Prices quoted at factories have been increased to a 530c-550c/kg range before the bonus for quality is added, which is worth 10c-15c/kg in general.

However, processors are reported to be paying up to 570c/kg to get sufficient lambs this week.

Weekly throughputs of sheep processed in Irish export plants have recently been about 15% behind the levels of a year ago.

Live imports from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in the Republic have been 6% behind the 2019 level so far this year.

Prices for this year continue to outperform 2019, averaging 9% higher.

The average factory price for sheepmeat in Ireland for the week ended November 21 was €5.21/kg, up 11c/kg from the previous week, and moving ahead of the UK lamb price which equated to €5.19/kg, and the Northern Ireland lamb price averaging €5.12/kg.

The strength of the factory trade is replicated at the marts, where demand has outstripped supply, leaving some potential customers empty-handed.

A complete clearance in a good trade was reported on Monday from Corrin Mart, where there was a small entry of 250 head.

Butchers paid up to €80 over for lambs, with a top price of €134 for a pen of 11 weighing 54kg.

A pen of six weighing 55kg also sold for €134, and a pen of 12 weighing 53kg made €132.

Factory agents paid up to €70 over.

There were many disappointed customers on Monday at Kilkenny Mart, where the demand far exceeded the entry of 400 head.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €77 over, with a pen of eight weighing 50kg selling for €127.

There was a top price of €129 for a pen of 11 weighing 55kg, while a pen of 17 weighing 52kg sold for €128, and a pen of 34 weighing 54kg made €128. Competition for supplies also drove the trade for factory lambs, which sold for up to €74 over.