Finishers push for 380 cents/kg in strong beef market

Good things come to those who wait, and beef finishers are in line for some minor

rewards at the factories this week.

They can demand improved prices for their cattle, on the back of strong pre-Christmas market demand for beef.

Finishers have been a long time waiting for some upward movement in prices at the factories, so they won’t get carried away by the improvement. But at least there is some price movement in the right direction.

The quoted base price for steers has moved to 370 cents/kg at most of the plants this week. Some which continue to offer a base at 365 cents/kg are finding it very difficult to get stock at that price now.

Finishers holding out as hard sellers are getting a price base of up to 375 cents/kg.

There are a few reports of 380 cents/kg being secured.

It is not readily available, but worth trying for by those with better quality in-spec Hereford and Angus lots.

The trade for heifers is showing even stronger gains than the steers, as pressure comes on processors to secure sufficient intake to satisfy the pre-Christmas demand.

The general base price for heifers is 375 cents/kg.

Some finishers are reported to have held out for a base at 380 cents/kg, with some success, although not in all regions of the country. Processors in the northern half of the country are being forced to pay the higher prices, as they compete for tighter supplies.

Finishers with in-spec Hereford and Angus heifers are in a strong position to negotiate for a decent breed bonus on top of the quality assurance and good base, as the breed-branded trade is driven by supermarket demand.

Prices for young bulls are running at 5-10 cents/kg weaker than the comparative steer grade, with the young bull intake continuing at around 50% of the 2019 level.

The cow trade is very steady at up to 320 cents/kg for better quality R-grade cows.

There are some reports of up to 325 cents/kg being paid, although it is not generally the going rate.

O-graders are ranging 290-305 cents/kg and P-graders are making 280-290 cents/kg.