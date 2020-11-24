4p pig price cut follows EU trend

Germany and Denmark  under severe pressure to maintain processing
Tom Hogan, commended for his work over the last four years as IFA Pigs Committee Chairman. Picture: Brian Gavin Press 22

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 18:17
Stephen Cadogan

IFA says all pig processors have now cut their quoted prices by 4c/kg, leaving the general run of prices on offer from €1.56 to €1.60 per kg, and up to €1.62 in Northern Ireland.

However, IFA says their members report 2c/kg extra in actual prices being paid.

“Germany and Denmark continue to be under severe pressure to handle the backlog of fit pigs. The Chinese import restriction on any country with a positive ASF [African swine fever] in wild boar has caused major disturbance to the entire EU marketplace,” said an IFA spokesperson.

“With a pig price far below the cost of production, and limited outlets for their pigs, action is needed immediately.”

With emergency crisis funds and immediate intervention being lobbied for in Germany, IFA said the solution lies at EU Commission level.

Demand from China had boosted the pig market, but Chinese herds devastated by ASF are being rebuilt, and 2020 could mark the low point in Chinese pork production. The USDA predicts  China’s pork imports falling by 6% in 2021.

On a brighter note, Belgium has become, after the Czech Republic in 2019, the second EU member state to eradicate ASF from its territory.

However, the disease is still being reported in 11 member states.

Meanwhile, Roy Gallie, Co Kildare, is the new Chairman of the IFA Pigs Committee, with IFA President Tim Cullinan, himself a pig farmer, commending outgoing Chairman, Tom Hogan, Anglesboro, Co Limerick, for his work over the last four years.

