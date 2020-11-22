Residential 25 acres by a Waterford beach for sale

A 78-acre residential holding in two separate parts near the picturesque village of Dunmore East in Co Waterford is attracting interest locally and from abroad, according to Waterford City based selling agent Barry Murphy Auctioneer.

The property is in the townland of Creadan, just 3km from Dunmore East, at the beginning of Creadan Head, and close to the sandy Forenaught Beach.

The property is in two separate parts close to one another.

The bulk of the holding is a 53-acre portion, while the detached bungalow is located on a scenic 25 acres overlooking Creadan Beach and Forenaught Beach.

The latter parcel is likely to attract home-seekers more readily than farmers, as the demand for homes in scenic locations here is high.

“I don’t think that it’s a big dairy farmer that would buy this piece,” says Barry. “The lower part, the 25 acres with the house, is very marginal, but you could throw a stone into the water from it.”

The house requires complete renovation. It’s currently laid out as a two-bedroom home, with a large living room, kitchen, shower-room and sunroom to the front. With magnificent sea views, there is plenty of room to extend.

The 53-acre parcel is one that will be of more interest to the agricultural sector, Barry says: “That’s good quality grazing ground all right, even though it’s in a fairly windy spot. There are wonderful views from there, looking over towards Wexford.”

There is a cattle crush for dosing and testing animals.

The price expectation is €800,000, divided evenly between the two parts of this unique package. This puts the 53-acre non-residential portion at €7,500/acre and the house by the sea on 25 acres at €400,000.

There are currently offers on the 25-acre residential parcel and on the entire holding.