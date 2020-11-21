Sale includes 68 acres  and a derelict cottage by the Feale

The probate sale of a 68-acre residential holding on the Kerry-Limerick border through Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack is already generating a good deal of interest, both for its central location, and its substantial high-quality grassland.

The farm is located on the N21 (the Tralee-Abbeyfeale main road) in the townland of Kilconlea Lower, on the Limerick side of the county border, which is defined at the farm’s north-western boundary by the River Feale.

It consists of 68 acres of good pastureland and includes a derelict cottage and a collection of agricultural outbuildings of varying quality. “It’s a very nice piece of land,” says owner Mike Moore. “There’s been strong interest in it. It has a lot of road frontage, about 400 or 500 metres of frontage onto the main road.”

The holding’s proximity to Abbeyfeale (2km) lends it some potential for building a home at some future point.

There’s no doubt that this factor will have some bearing on the interest level and the final selling price. “It’s not zoned for development,” clarifies Mike. “It’s agricultural land, but it would have some potential, given its proximity to the town.”

The pasture is representative of good quality land in this part of Munster.

It’s not the kind of area where you’ll find the top prices that have become common in parts of Cork and South Tipperary but there is good demand for quality grassland with good access.

The land benefits from free-flowing drainage and is more suitable for dairying than tillage. It has a good water and electricity supply.

There aren’t any entitlements with the sale.

“The farm has a large yard with very good access, and a mixture of modern and older outbuildings,” says Mike. “There’s a very large cubicle house, which would be suitable for a variety of uses.”

There is also a derelict cottage which may be sold with the farm, or separately on one or more acres.

“It’s a potential home, with a good deal of charm, having a scenic position close to the river.

“With a number of key tourism sites and routes close by [including Ballybunion, 30 kilometres away], the interest is likely to separate the house from the rest of the land. The derelict cottage is 400 metres from the road,” says Mike, “it’s 250 metres from the River Feale.”

As for the price, the going rate for similar land in the area is around €8,000 per acre. Its location and the X-factor of the derelict cottage may very well push it considerably above this level, however. Separately, the same owner is selling a detached dormer residence adjacent to the holding (details with the selling agents).