Covid-19 isolation twice as high among young rural dwellers

Young rural people are twice as likely to feel isolated during Covid-19 compared to those in urban areas, according to research findings revealed in the latest episode in a series of podcasts by ABP, the largest beef processor in Britain and Ireland.

Presented by broadcaster Mary Kennedy, the episode focuses on mental health and the impact of the pandemic on rural life.

Ian Power, chief executive, SpunOut, a mental health support group, which carried out the research, said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the wellbeing of young people.

Mental health can still go overlooked, as some people find talking about it to be difficult.

"I hope that listeners of the podcast find this episode to be helpful and insightful,” he said.

The podcast shows how high suicide rates in North Tipperary and Laois affected the local community.

It led to Jonathan Dwyer, a Macra na Feirme member from North Tipperary, starting the 'Make the Moove' mental health workshops.

These workshops focus on the pressures for young people in rural Ireland and the lessons learned from similar international examples.

Irish Countrywomen’s Association public relations officer, Carmel Dawson, discusses how the pandemic has disrupted people’s lives.

She outlines the problems it has caused in the form of a lack of services and isolation in her hometown of Tullow in Co Carlow and explains how the ICA and its Federations have adapted to the restrictions.

ABP Ireland managing director Martin Kane said mental health is particularly relevant during the current period, especially for those living in rural Ireland.

“We hope that listeners find this episode to be informative, and that it helps to raise awareness of this important issue,” he said.

The ‘Farm Matters’ podcast series aims to create a dialogue within the farming community across Ireland, regarding a wide array of topics.