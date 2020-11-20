Plan how to maximise financial advantages for new entrants

God be with the days of the installation grant.

For those of you too young to remember, the installation grant was a major cash boost to any new entrant, with up to €15,000 paid on start-up.

This was a great start, and often allowed a young entrant to make a big burst in increasing stock numbers or getting their farmyard sorted.

Coupled with the early retirement scheme, it was a real incentive for a changing of the guard on farms.

The installation grant is long gone, but new entrants to farming are bestowed with a number of tax advantages and financial advantages not available to older farmers.

Current advantages include access to the National Reserve for Basic Payment Scheme entitlements, a Basic Payment Scheme entitlement top-up for the first five years, 100% Stock Relief, Young Trained Farmer stamp duty relief, and 60% grants in the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The latter is subject to caps, and the current TAMS is set to close in mid-January 2021.

It is hoped it will be extended beyond that.

Having a step plan for getting set up as a young trained farmer will serve you well in terms of maximising the benefits.

Each year, the National Reserve gathers entitlements through a 20% clawback on sale of entitlements between third parties, and entitlements forfeited by farmers through lack of use.

Additionally, farmers are subjected to linear reductions on entitlements, part of which is used to fund the National Reserve pot.

Each year, the National Reserve distributes entitlements to new entrants.

To qualify, new entrants must submit a Basic Payment Scheme application, and must have applied for or be in the process of getting a herd number, and must have off-farm income of no more than €40,000 in either of the two years prior to the year of application.

An application must only be made in the name of the new entrant, or as part of a group (joint herd number, etc) made up entirely of new entrants.

The applicant must also submit details of relevant qualifications when making their claim.

To maximise their benefit from the scheme, young trained farmers should aim to have as much bare land as possible, that is, land upon which they are not claiming entitlements in the year of application to the National Reserve.

Removal of entitlements from land for the purpose of creating naked land upon which a National Reserve allocation can be made is not permitted.

Therefore, for example, a parent leasing out their entitlements to a third party in order to create bare land for a child’s national reserve application would be regarded as circumventing the EU Regulations, artificially creating the conditions required for obtaining an allocation from the National Reserve.

Stock relief is available only for the first four years of farming.

It works as follows.

Where a person carrying on a trade in farming has increased stock value on hand at the end of his or her accounting period, above the level of stock value at the start of the accounting period, the farmer is usually given a partial tax deduction of 25% of the stock value, but up to 100% of the increase in stock value, in the case of a young trained farmer.

The tax relief is primarily a measure to allow farmers increase stock value and numbers when growing their farm business.

To be considered a young trained farmer, the individual must be under 35 at the commencement of the year of assessment and have attained a listed Teagasc qualification.

Special anti-avoidance rules apply, to prevent abuse of the relief, where the opening stock value may not reflect a realistic value. And the relief cannot be used where a farmer is in a loss-making situation, or if the relief would result in the farmer being in a loss-making situation.

The amount of stock relief received by a qualifying farmer cannot exceed €40,000 in a single tax year or, in aggregate, €70,000 over four years.

Tax relief afforded under stock relief is joined with other reliefs, including young trained farmer stamp duty relief, and tax credits granted under Succession Farm Partnerships, and the benefits together are subject to an overall ceiling of €70,000.

Young farmers can also claim the farm succession credit of up to €5,000 per annum for up to five years, with the credit shared between themselves and the other partners, where they sign up to a succession farm partnership agreement.

All too often, young farmers miss out on claiming stock relief, where the focus of their investment is on capital infrastructure.

Similarly, planned transfer of a farm to a successor is sometimes left too late, and the successor cannot claim young trained farmer stock relief.

Professional advice should be obtained relevant to each individual’s specific circumstances.