Spoiled for choice when organising your herd vaccinations

We are all looking forward to the arrival of the first Covid vaccine to the market place.

There is quite a race to be the first manufacturer, it will be interesting to see who wins.

We seem to have a few contenders, and already you can see the battle lines being drawn.

One vaccine must be kept at a substantially sub-zero temperature, which may make it unsuitable for use in certain parts of the world, while another vaccine is marketing for its share of the sales by announcing that it can be stored at most normal temperatures in the world.

Whatever small edge a pharma company can come up with, it will use in order to gain a market advantage. The veterinary market is no different, as rival companies try to out-manoeuvre each other.

On certain farms I go into, the calendar for vaccinations is fairly cluttered, and if a time slot is missed, as can happen quite easily with changes in the weather and world events, then we as vets are often asked for our opinion regarding the clogged up schedule and how we might sort it out.

When we try to schedule vaccinations, we have to look at each situation in isolation, as each farming enterprise is different.

We have to look at the date that the herd will start calving, and maybe how long the calving season is, and then, taking this into account, plan out the schedule for Rotavirus protection, for example.

A number of companies make vaccines to give protection against this deadly virus, each claiming that they are best suited to the job at hand. Your own vet may have his/her favourite.

Like other vaccines, you have the choice of live vaccines and inactivated vaccines, with the live vaccines usually requiring only one dose, but giving a shorter period of cover, compared to the inactivated vaccine, while the inactivated vaccine would have the drawback of needing two doses a few weeks apart in the first year and then one booster dose each year thereafter.

This situation again comes to the fore in the case of IBR, with live and inactivated vaccines available. Which is the best, you might ask?

Again, I find that each farming situation is different. Some companies have a selling point for live vaccines, stating that the live vaccine reduces the amount of IBR virus that an animal will shed when it comes under stress, such as it does during calving, so if your farm has a high number of IBR positive animals in the herd, then maybe this is the vaccine you need, whereas the inactivated vaccine sells itself as the one which causes the most production of antibodies, thus protecting an animal against getting infection in the first place. Each holding is different, and a consultation with your own vet, who has a better understanding of your set up than an adviser that is more remote, would be a far better proposition. There are other vaccines, like those used to protect against leptospirosis, where only inactivated vaccines are available.

One company states on its product leaflet that ideally its vaccine should be given in the spring, before the main season of transmission begins, while a competing company states its vaccine gives 12 months of protection, and argues that it can be given at any time of the year.

Then you throw in vaccinations that might be given for salmonella and BVD or even blackleg and the whole thing becomes very complicated. At the end of the day, you are really spoilt for choice, both with the amount and variety of vaccines available, and the quality of advice available to map out your calendar.