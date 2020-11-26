Payments under Burren Programme commence this week

The value of habitat and landscape improvements has delivered €32.8m since 2010 making the Burren Programme an efficient and effective model for delivering environmental improvements, Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett has stated.

The Programme - a national and European Union co-funded scheme under the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme - was assessed recently by Aecom Ltd under its environmental, economic and social impacts and the Minister pointed to its benefits as payments under the Programme commence this week for participating farmers.

She said the payments are the first of “several batches” that will be made to participating farmers before the end of 2020.

“I expect that approximately €750,000 - representing 85% of the total due - will be paid to these farmers, for facilitating and developing these habitats, before the end of the year,” she added.

“Aecom Ltd found that the Burren Programme has been successful in encouraging sustainable grazing and feeding systems and removing encroaching scrub on over 23,000 hectares, providing space for rare flowers, such as orchids and gentians, to flourish.

“It estimates that the value of habitat and landscape improvements delivered amount to €32.8m since 2010, and highlights that the Burren Programme is an efficient and effective model for delivering environmental improvements.”

Meanwhile, Aecom Ltd found that the Burren Programme has resulted in “significant social impacts” and has been successful in strengthening ties among farmers in the Burren, as well as fostering a shared Burren farming identity.

The Programme has also been successful in strengthening ties between farmers and other stakeholders and organisations outside of the region, including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“The 328 participating farmers in this innovative programme make a hugely significant contribution to maintaining and conserving the unique landscape of the Burren region,” Minister Hackett continued.

“And they do more than that - they have enriched the social and community environment where they live, and they are proud to farm in a way which honours their agricultural heritage and culture.

“I also welcome the findings of the recent evaluation of the Programme, and I thank Aecom Ltd for its work in highlighting the important impact this Programme has had on the people, community and environment of one of our truly unique landscapes.”