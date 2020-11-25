South Tipperary stud farm seeking €1.6m

The equestrian market is one that has known its ups and downs in recent times and for a certain type of stud farm, demand has been slackening somewhat in the last few years.

And yet, every time a good quality stud farm comes on the market it’s rare that there isn’t a strong level of interest.

For Killusty Stud Farm near Fethard in South Tipperary, there are certainly no such worries. According to selling agent Barry Walsh of Clonmel-based auctioneers Power & Walsh, the demand is very strong.

“The interest has been exceptionally good so far,” says Barry. “It’s the kind of property that will suit sport horse people or those interested in thoroughbreds.”

Killusty Stud, Fethard is a good quality 46a stud farm that has come onto the market.

The property is located in the townland of Tullow, approximately 4km southeast of the town of Fethard, 15km north of Clonmel and just 1km to the west of the hamlet of Killusty.

“In terms of what it offers with regard to facilities, there’s nothing to compare with it locally,” says Barry.

The first-class facilities on the property include 8 loose boxes (Loddon type), 5 gated stables, 10 single gated pens, 2 double gated pens, 2 tack rooms, 2 tacking-up rooms and 1 wash bay. There is a stable yard, an indoor arena, raised viewing area and American barn.

“The arena is an international-sized arena with a top-class surface,” says Barry. “It’s a Martin Collins gel track.”

The house on the property is equally in excellent condition. It’s a large and comfortable four-bedroom home fitting of its surroundings, with a well maintained exterior and mature garden, as well as pleasant countryside views,

“The dwelling house has been totally renovated and extended,” says Barry. “It’s been done extremely well and tastefully.”

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen, living/dining room, drawing room, office, utility room and bedroom on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are three more bedrooms. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with a dressing room in the master bedroom. There is also a garage.

The asking price for this exceptional stud farm in the heart of Tipperary Bloodstock and Hunting country is €1,600,000.