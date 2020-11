Mart Prices: Buyers from the North fanning the flames

It’s been a long year.

A year most will want to forget. But a year in which cattle prices at the marts have been at their most stable.

It seems the more unstable the world becomes, the more stable the mart gets.

It just goes to show that our cattle business might be a lot more resilient than we are led to believe.

There was “a very strong trade for calves” in Bandon on Monday, according to Bandon mart manager Tom McCarthy. The mart had 300 calves on offer with up to €410 a head being paid for the best runner type Friesian bulls. Up to €600 a head was paid for the best continental runner calves.

In Bandon on Monday, dry cows sold from €100 under to €500 over the kilo, with a few exceptional cows making up to €900 over the kilo.

Friesian bullocks in Bandon sold from €300 to €470 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €350 to €550 with their weight. Heifers in Bandon traded from €300 to €565 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 561kg 950 1 Fr steer 730kg 1200 3 AA steers 528kg 1080 3 Hr steers 411kg 820 3 Hr heifers 411kg 820 1 Fr cow 815kg 1210 1 Ch cow 980kg 1840

At Kilmallock, 850 stock went under the hammer at this past week.

The trade was reported by the mart to be “on fire at all three sales” with “buyers from all over the country purchasing stock at the moment.” Bullocks sold for up to €2.25 per kg. Up to €565 was paid for runners. Young calves sold for up to €350 a head. On Wednesday, 165 dry cows sold for up to €1280 a head or €1.83 per kg. Heifers hit €2.10 per kg. Factory bulls sold for up to €1480 a head. Weanling bulls made up to €3.09 per kg. Weanling heifers sold for up to €2.70 per kg.

Kilmallock Monday/Wednesday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 He steers 356kg 760 3 Fr steers 382kg 670 2 Ch steers 533kg 1090 4 Lim steers 484kg 1090 4 Hr heifers 474kg 890 1 AA heifer 495kg 960 1 Fr cow 450kg 570

In Macroom mart on Saturday, it was another busy day of cattle trading.

The sale of 28 smashing suckler cows was the highlight of the day. These in calf cows sold to a high of €1,420 a head. Also in Macroom on Saturday, Friesian bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €1.75/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.65/kg. Heifers made from €2.20 to €2.55.

In the weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2.25/kg to €2.65 /kg. Weanling heifers made from €2.15/kg to €2.45/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Fr steers 560kg 925 1 Hr steer 675kg 1280 2 AA steers 580kg 1120 1 Lm steer 560kg 1240 1 Lm heifer 375kg 940 1 Lm cow 715kg 1200 1 Ch cow 750kg 1200

Kilkenny mart had 650 cattle on offer on Thursday, with mart manager George Candler reporting “A similar trade for cattle as last week with more bullocks on offer.

“Quality forward stores met a flying trade with a top call of €2.60 per kilo.

“All heifers met a good trade, with more customers active on line.

Bullocks in Kilkenny on Thursday sold from €1.60 to €2.60 per kilo.

Heifers in Kilkenny made from €1.65 to €2.40 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows at the sale sold from €0.75 to €1.60 per kilo. Continental cull cows made from €1.30 to €1.80 per kilo.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lim steers 665kg 1595 10 Hr steers 660kg 1180 7 Ch steers 650kg 1500 2 Ch steers 495kg 1180 1 BB heifer 750kg 1580 4 Lim heifers 385kg 880 3 AA heifers 370kg 780

Ennis mart on Friday had over 400 bullocks on offer.

Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op Marts reported that “a share of heavy cattle today over 30 months exceeded €2/kg once they had flesh.

“The trade was as strong as last week, and quality stock very sought after.

“There was a strong demand for the beef type animal, with a share of Northern buyers intereste.”

Looking back at last Thursday’s sale of cows and heifers at Ennis mart, Ann said, “Numbers similar to last week overall, with cull cows up in numbers, and heifer numbers easier.

“About 40% of the cows on Thursday were dairy stock, but not straight from the parlour.

“The trade was a shade sharper in both the cows and heifers. Strong Northern activity again for forward stock pushed many lots of cows to over €2/kg.

“Heifers were a very strong trade again on Thursday, with aged bulls averaging €1.62/kg and a top call of €1,840 for a Limousin bull weighing 1000kg.”