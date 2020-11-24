Alma Jordan and Mike Magan nominated for humanitarian award

Two people well known in agriculture have been nominated for an Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award.

Meath founder of AgriKids Alma Jordan has been nominated for her farm safety platform for kids in the Digital Influence Award category while Longford man, Mike Magan of the Irish Dairy Farming Industry, has been nominated in the Corporate Impact Award category for his campaign to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Yemen.

The Irish Dairy Farming Industry, through their milk processors and the umbrella organisation of Co-Ops, ICOS, organised the campaign where the value of the milk from one cow for a day was donated to the Yemen fund.

the equivalent of €10 from each of the fifteen thousand dairy farmers in Ireland was collected and approximately €150,000 was raised.

The campaign also created awareness about the humanitarian issues that are ongoing in the country.

Meanwhile, www.Agrikids.ie was set up by Ms Jordan in 2014 during what was Ireland’s worst-ever year on record for farm safety.

She believed a new approach was needed to create more awareness around farm safety and her platform aims to engage, educate and empower children to be farm safety ambassadors.

www.AgriKids.ie has developed classroom resources, storybooks and a gaming app to educate children about farm safety and also provides webinars with handy farm safety tips on offer.

“The awards seek to recognise those who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, skill-sharing, storytelling, or fundraising and will highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues,” a spokeswoman added.

People are invited to register for free tickets for the event at www.humanitarianawards.ie

The winners will be announced in a live virtual ceremony on December 15 at 7pm where the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will also be honoured on the night.

John Lonergan, who took home the Lifetime Achievement award in 2019, will give a keynote speech at the event.