Alma Jordan and Mike Magan nominated for humanitarian award

Irish Red Cross seeks to recognise ‘humanitarian impact’ on the lives of others By Aislig Kiernan
Alma Jordan and Mike Magan nominated for humanitarian award

Alma Jordan and her son Eamon Delaney promoting the AgriKids message of the need to think safety first on the farm. File Photo. 

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 16:32
Aisling Kiernan

Two people well known in agriculture have been nominated for an Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award.

Meath founder of AgriKids Alma Jordan has been nominated for her farm safety platform for kids in the Digital Influence Award category while Longford man, Mike Magan of the Irish Dairy Farming Industry, has been nominated in the Corporate Impact Award category for his campaign to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Yemen.

The Irish Dairy Farming Industry, through their milk processors and the umbrella organisation of Co-Ops, ICOS, organised the campaign where the value of the milk from one cow for a day was donated to the Yemen fund.

the equivalent of €10 from each of the fifteen thousand dairy farmers in Ireland was collected and approximately €150,000 was raised.

The campaign also created awareness about the humanitarian issues that are ongoing in the country.

Meanwhile, www.Agrikids.ie was set up by Ms Jordan in 2014 during what was Ireland’s worst-ever year on record for farm safety.

She believed a new approach was needed to create more awareness around farm safety and her platform aims to engage, educate and empower children to be farm safety ambassadors.

www.AgriKids.ie has developed classroom resources, storybooks and a gaming app to educate children about farm safety and also provides webinars with handy farm safety tips on offer.

“The awards seek to recognise those who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, skill-sharing, storytelling, or fundraising and will highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues,” a spokeswoman added.

People are invited to register for free tickets for the event at www.humanitarianawards.ie

The winners will be announced in a live virtual ceremony on December 15 at 7pm where the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will also be honoured on the night.

John Lonergan, who took home the Lifetime Achievement award in 2019, will give a keynote speech at the event.

Read More

Macra survey seeks views and opinions of young people working and living in rural Ireland

More in this section

Forest bathing (Shinrin yoku), nature therapy Forest bathing in West Cork among Munster Leader project finalists
European Commission determined to force farmers towards carbon neutrality European Commission determined to force farmers towards carbon neutrality
Foreign Worker in Japan. Young Man Helping Farmer Harvesting I was promised a farm. What are my rights?
Macra survey seeks views and opinions of young people working and living in rural Ireland

Macra survey seeks views and opinions of young people working and living in rural Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices