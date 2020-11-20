I was promised a farm. What are my rights?

Farming is a labour-intensive industry, and farmers often need assistance in the day-to-day running of the farm from other relatives.

This may be from a child, nephew/niece or a cousin.

A typical example would be a farmer without children asking a nephew or a cousin to help them on the farm. This often begins when a relative is a teenager, and they would work on the farm in the expectation or promise that the lands will be transferred to them or they will inherit the lands.

This often results in sacrifices such as abandoning education and opportunities, in order to work full time on the farm from a young age.

What happens then, if the lands are not transferred or inherited, despite having been promised, and the person has given their whole life to the farm?

There is a legal doctrine that offers protection to such a person known as promissory or proprietary estoppel.

The doctrine of promissory estoppel can be relied upon, so as to prevent a person from not acting upon representations made to another, by words or conduct, of a fact that causes that party to incur detriment in reliance on the representation. In such circumstances, the person making the representation will be prevented from acting in a manner that is inconsistent with what had been agreed.

This was set out in a number of English and Irish cases and is governed by the law of equity.

In Central London Property Trust Ltd v High Trees House Ltd, Denning J. stated that where a promise is made which is intended to create legal relations and which, to the knowledge of the person making the promise, was going to be acted on by the person to whom it was made, and which was in fact so acted on, the court must make certain that the agreement is honoured.

In Industrial Yarns Ltd v Greene, Costello J. concluded that in order to establish a claim of estoppel, the representee must show that what was said or done by the representor influenced both the belief and conduct of the representee, to their detriment.

The doctrine of proprietary estoppel was developed by equity to furnish a remedy to a person who acts on foot of representations made to them by an owner of land in relation to future property rights to the said land, where the person to whom the representations are made relies upon them, to his detriment.

Laffoy J. in Coyle v Finnegan & Anor examined the legal principles that must be applied in such claims of proprietary estoppel. The doctrine of proprietary estoppel is based on three main elements, namely:

(a) a representation or assurance made to the claimant;

(b) reliance on it by the claimant; and

(c) detriment to the claimant in consequence of his (reasonable) reliance.

Claims based upon promissory or proprietary estoppel can only be maintained if commenced within two years of date of death of the deceased.

Typical remedies in estoppel claims would be:

1. The grant of a beneficial interest in the property or that the property is held in trust during their lifetime.

2. An order for a lump sum or financial settlement.

3. A creation of a license to occupy a property rent-free.

4. A transfer of the freehold title or of the lands

If you believe you have a claim based on estoppel, it is advisable you consult a solicitor with a speciality in the area and act quickly as the statute is only two years.