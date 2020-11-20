European Commission determined to force farmers towards carbon neutrality

Any doubts that the European Commission wants to transform the EU towards carbon neutrality have been removed by its tough stance on reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants a CAP to bring food security and a fair income for farmers, which at the same time enables the CAP to be “a key driver of the real change that we all agree must happen and happen now.”

Sounds harmless enough, but her plan includes farmers losing direct payment money if they don't adopt sustainable farming practices (eco-schemes); an end to at least 80% going to less than 20% of farmers; a mandatory redistributive payment to increase direct payments for small and medium-sized farms; and an end to member states (including Ireland) basing direct payments on so-called entitlements linked to levels of production in the distant past.

All these measures will help the Commission achieve its aim of 40% of all subsidies going towards climate action.

She said the CAP must tangibly reward farmers who integrate biodiversity, environmental protection, and climate-friendly practices, into their daily work.

The Commission’s role in CAP reform started with setting out the blueprint of proposals in 2018 for the next farm policy.

The member states and the European Parliament have arrived at their final views on the proposals, so the next stage has started, of negotiations between the two.

The Commission is usually involved in this trilogue negotiation only as a facilitator.

However, in a last resort, it can withdraw its initial CAP reform proposal, and that is what it has threatened to do, if the member states and the European Parliament water down elements of the CAP designed for environmental and climate action.

German agricultural minister Julia Klöckner, who represents the member states as the current president of the Agriculture and Fisheries ministers Council, said the Commission’s threat to remove CAP reform proposals has “deeply upset” all 27 member states.

In the European Parliament, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), of which von der Leyen is an affiliate, wrote to her, accusing the Commission of not respecting the decisions made by the co-legislators, and saying the role of the Commission must be to facilitate an agreement, and not push its own political priorities.

The Commission has also been accused of trying to rewrite the history of the latest CAP reform.

But there is probably no way other than rewriting history that von der Leyen’s European Green Deal can be retrofitted into a CAP proposal which was adopted under the previous Commission mandate, before Von der Leyen came to power.

Now, she insists there is a “compelling necessity of the new CAP to deliver results that are commensurate with our new collective ambitions”.

When the previous agriculture commissioner, Ireland’s Phil Hogan, launched the CAP reform proposals in 2018, the EU was much less serious about climate action.

The big worry then was Brexit blowing a €12bn hole in the EU budget, and other budget priorities such as security, migration and defence growing in prominence compared to agriculture. Hogan warned at the time the CAP was the obvious target for budget cuts. Then, 12 months ago, after a month in her job, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the European Green Deal to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. Shoehorning the CAP reform into the Green Deal (and its Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies for a more sustainable and healthy food system) was never going to be easy.

However, von der Leyen remains convinced that the negotiation process, if underpinned by a joint determination to honour the EU’s commitment towards sustainability, “can result in a new CAP that is fit for purpose.” She revealed she will shortly indicate in detail what elements of the CAP reform are essential for the Commission in order to honour the EU’s ambition about climate, environment and a fair farming income.

That may be seen as the latest example of the Commission laying down the law to elected representatives, a tendency which has turned EU citizens against Eurocrats over the years.

It is the CAP and rural EU experts who make up the Farm Europe think-tank who have accused the Commission of trying to re-write the latest CAP reform.

They say the Commission criticises the Parliament and Council positions for seeking flexibility. But the Commission first proposed total flexibility for eco-schemes, according to Farm Europe.

New eco-schemes, like carbon farming or agro-forestry, are seen as essential by the Commission, to push farmers towards adopting sustainable farming practices.

If they don’t, they lose some of their direct payment, according to the Commission’s version of CAP reform. It wants 40% of all subsidies contributing to climate action, and to use the direct payment farmer income support income to force farmers into eco-schemes. First, the direct payments must be tidied up. That means an end to at least 80% going to less than 20% of farmers beneficiaries.

The Commission also wants a mandatory redistributive payment, to increase direct payments for small and medium-sized farms. The Commission also wants a stop to member states (including Ireland) basing direct payments on so-called entitlements linked to levels of production in the distant past.

So there’s a lot at stake for the pawns in the power struggle, the farmers,who are left without long term direction for their businesses, in what promises to be one of the longest ever CAP reforms, already two years in the making, and probably heading for four and a half years from proposals to implementation.

“The Commission seems to attempt to re-write the history to find a new legitimacy to impose its own Green Deal objectives and align the CAP with the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies,” says Farm Europe, adding that there isn’t yet even a legislative proposal on the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies.

Farm Europe says the Commission also needs to do first do an impact assessment, if it is to have any legitimacy to impose its targets of 10% agricultural land set-aside, 20% less chemical fertilisers, 50% less chemical pesticides, 25% organic production, plantation of 3bn trees, and 50% less antimicrobials for livestock.

Farm Europe says the only impact assessment published yet, by the US Department of Agriculture, said it would be a disaster for the agriculture sector, for EU consumers, and global food security, because it would reduce EU agriculture production 12%, increase prices 17%, reduce exports 20%, increase imports 2%, shrink gross farm income 16%, and increase the annual food cost by an average of €124 for each EU citizen.

The Commission’s plans are over-ambitious, and threatening to withdraw its CAP reform proposal has been an early mistake, turning the elected Agriculture Ministers and MEPS from the member states square against the Eurocrats.