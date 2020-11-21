51-acre high-quality residential farm near Clonakilty already under offer

A 51-acre high-quality residential farm is new to the market in West Cork with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services.

The property is in the townland of Sarue, approximately 11km west of the busy town of Clonakilty. Rosscarbery is 10km away, while Bandon is approximately 30km away.

The farm contains an extended four-bedroom two-storey traditional farmhouse and outbuildings, and is presented in two lots.

Lot A consists of 32.5 acres of land, the farmhouse and outbuildings, while Lot B is a 19-acre grassland holding.

According to the selling agents, the dwelling is in excellent condition throughout, having been renovated to a high standard. Accommodation includes a porch, large living room, kitchen and bedroom (ensuite) on the ground floor, with a bathroom and three bedrooms on the first floor.

The range of quality outbuildings includes a cubicle house with scrapers, a hay barn and a selection of other farm buildings, all of them excellently maintained.

The lands are all in pasture and set out in a number of large and easily managed units. There is excellent access with good frontage onto two public roads and a central roadway, facilitating management as well as division into lots.

“The lands are very securely fenced,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “In the past, the farm has been operating as a dairy holding but in the more recent past, it’s been operating as a dry-stock farm.”

The property comes with entitlements amounting to approximately €5,000 per annum.

The demand for good quality land in this part of the country has been consistently strong over the last year, with average prices for good quality grassland creeping up into the €12,000/acre mark from an average that was closer to €10,000/acre just 18 months ago.

The fact that there is a home and outbuildings in turnkey condition included in the package will open it up to a wider spread of interested parties. For those who are looking primarily at the land, the house may represent an opportunity for immediate rental income. Its proximity to Clonakilty (with its technology hub on the outskirts helping to make it a strong magnet for employment) and central position close to other settlements make such a prospect a very attractive one.

The property was on the market for barely a day when it received its first offer on Lot B and interest in all lots has been very good, according to John. The price expectation is “between €650,000 and €700,000 (€12,700 and €13,700/acre).”