September recovery in beef exports to UK

A last-gasp recovery in Irish beef exports to the UK, before the Brexit shutters come down, emerged in September, the latest month for which trade figures are available.

The UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said imports of beef (fresh and frozen, processed and offal) jumped to 26,200 tonnes in September, up 5% from August, and up 12% (2,900 tonnes) from September 2019.

Almost the whole rise was due to more beef coming in from Ireland (2,400 tonnes), although shipments were also higher from Brazil (up 800 tonnes), and the Netherlands (up 200 tonnes). However, imports are still well below the five-year average.

Ireland sends about half of its beef output to the UK, and how this will be affected by Brexit is the biggest worry for the food industry ahead of the UK leaving the EU Single Market and Customs Union from January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the September increase in Irish beef exports to the UK marked a turnaround in the Irish industry’s fortunes. According to the AHDB, Irish beef exports between January and September totalled 374,100 tonnes, down 5% on the same period in 2019.

Shipments into the rest of the EU fell 9% year-on-year, while exports to non-EU countries (including the UK) fell 2%.

At individual country level, the largest falls in exports were to the UK, down 6%, and to France ( down 11%). But shipments grew to countries Japan (by 2,400 tonnes), the US (by 2,300 tonnes) and Canada (by 1,700 tonnes). However, it was not enough to offset losses elsewhere.

According to the AHDB’s trade analysts, the increasingly competitive pricing of Irish cattle may have helped boost imports into the UK during September, alongside increased foodservice activity.

Although the Irish price is currently around 10c below the EU average price, it is around 50c below the UK price, which has largely continued to strengthen. The gap between the Irish price and EU average widened in the last few weeks, although both are still on a downward trajectory.

However, the average Irish R3 steer prices recently ran around 16c above where they were at the same point last year, averaging €3.60/kg in the first week of November.

Prices at the farm gate in Ireland have not fallen this year, despite a 3% supply increase, taking the number of beef cattle processed in Ireland in the year to October 26 to 1.5 million.

Throughputs of steers and heifers are up by 14% and 2%, respectively, cull cow throughputs are 4% higher. But young bull throughputs are down 34% year-on-year, with fewer adult bulls also processed so far.

The live cattle trade is down 11% compared to last year, primarily due to fewer calves being traded into other EU countries.

Total UK beef imports between January and September are still down 7% from 2019, running behind the level of last year until August, when shipments recovered, with some recovery in the UK foodservice market a likely factor.

However, foodservice demand for beef is likely to slump again in the Covid-19 lockdown which started last week, with only essential shops and education settings staying open, and foodservice limited to takeaway and delivery.

And the UK leaving the EU Single Market and Customs Union from January 1, 2021, leaves the Irish beef industry facing unknown territory.