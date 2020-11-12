Why Europe needs a sustainable livestock farming industry

Improved breeding programmes, and feed additives to reduce methane, are seen as essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Irish agriculture.

The alternative is to reduce livestock numbers significantly.

There has been good progress in developing methane reducing additives for mixing into cattle feeds.

Meanwhile, schemes like Ireland’s Beef Data Genomics Programme deliver cattle which are 20% more carbon-efficient.

These are vital advances in making livestock farming more sustainable. Without such advances, political pressure on farming will intensify, and consumers will take the initiative by moving away from meat, and turning to more plant-based diets.

That would be disastrous for rural Ireland, and for other areas where the physical and financial scale of EU livestock production means that it has far-reaching environmental, economic and social consequences.

Livestock production is an important part of the EU economy in many regions, including some disadvantaged rural areas.

The most recent figures available, for 2017, indicated the value of livestock production and livestock products in the EU-28 was equal to €170 billion, representing 40% of the total agricultural turnover.

The EU-28 is a net exporter on the world market and the EU’s international surplus of livestock commodity exports over imports has steadily increased since 2000, reaching €3.7 billion in 2019.

Many of the valued landscapes and cuisines of the EU have evolved with livestock production.

In some areas, intensive livestock farming damages the environment; in some others, maintaining livestock farming is important for conservation of many heritage ecosystems of high ecological value.

By 2017, the agricultural sector generated 10% of the EU-28’s total greenhouse gas (GHG ) emissions, compared to industry’s 38% or transport’s 21%.

However, further emissions arise outside the EU as a result of EU agricultural activity, through the production of inputs such as feed and fertiliser.

The EU-28 agricultural GHG emissions had decreased by 24% between 1990 and 2013, driven by reductions in cattle numbers, and improvements in productivity.

This indicated the possibilities for improved sustainability, and there is certainly more scope for this.

Along with changes to feeding practices, further reductions in emissions may be achieved via increased use of legumes (such as clover), smarter use of manure, improved herd management, improved livestock health, and breeding strategies like the BDGP.

Reduction in methane emission intensity is a powerful lever to slow down global warming in the shorter term.

Pressure to speed up this methane reduction will increase in the EU, just like pressure came on to reduce pollution of air and water by farms, when it was discovered that more than 80% of the nitrogen of agricultural origin present in all European aquatic environments is linked to livestock farming, and livestock farms are the principal emitters of ammonia. Public policies such as the Nitrates Directive and the Water Framework Directive were developed to tackle these issues.

Income support payments for farmers have been made conditional on compliance with measures such as the Nitrates Directive.

But when researchers Dr Jean-Louis Peyraud and Dr Michael MacLeod were commissioned by the European Commission to study the future of EU livestock, especially the ruminants which emit large amounts of methane, they found they are far from being all bad.

Besides their economic value, they can have a positive impact on biodiversity and soil carbon via the maintenance of permanent grassland and hedges, and optimised use of manure.

The permanent grassland area is protected by EU and national legislation, and livestock are seen as part of most of the High Natural Value agricultural areas, notably in grassland-based ruminant systems like Ireland’s.

About 50% of the endemic plant species of Europe are dependent on these grasslands, and 50% of bird species depend on grassland habitats for food and reproduction, and vegetation provides habitats for arthropod populations.

However, in general, intensification of grassland management negatively affects soil carbon sequestration, and the floral richness and associated animal biodiversity in grassland decreases.

On the other hand, conversion of permanent grassland to arable land decreases the carbon content of soils, and causes biodiversity loss.

As for livestock and human health, Europeans consume large quantities of animal products per capita.

But potential negative health impacts linked to overconsumption of meat/animal products should be weighed against the nutritional benefits.

Animal-based foods are rich in several micronutrients and various bioactive components, which can offer nutritional benefits.

When all the pros and cons are weighed up, a strong case can be made for maintaining (or even increasing) livestock commodity production, while reducing the net environmental impact associated with that production, and increasing the ability of the sector to withstand physical or financial shocks.

For example, reconnecting livestock and crop production offers tremendous opportunities to develop more efficient agri-food systems, to eliminate losses by recycling biomass between sectors, to reduce GHG emissions and contribute to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and to regain the quality of ecosystems.

This drive to improve livestock sustainability must be the way forward, and will be supported by EU consumers.