41-acre holding is the pick of the lots in auction of former mining lands

A historical page of sorts is turning in the area around the village of Moyne in the north-east of Co Tipperary. After decades of extracting lead, zinc and silver, the Lisheen Mines closed in 2015, and the mining company are now selling over 1,000 acres of land in various lots.

According to selling agent Robert Wilson of Knight Frank, a 41-acre residential parcel is the pick of the various lots that will be going under the hammer in the coming weeks, representing the kind of prime grassland that is strongly associated with this part of the world.

“These are the first lots to be brought to the market,” says Robert. “There’s a mix of lands here, a couple of acres of industrial lands, as well as agricultural land. The 41 acres we have here are the best 41 acres in it.”

The property is located 2km north of Moyne village, 12km from Thurles, 13km from Templemore and within a half an hour of both the M8 and the M7 motorway. It contains a detached house (in need of repair) and outbuildings that include an agricultural shed, a slatted shed, and another outbuilding.

“It’s prime land,” says Robert. “The lands were leased out previously and the tenants have improved the ground over the years, so it’s been well looked after by the leaseholders.”

According to the selling agents, there has been strong local interest in this farm, which will be auctioned at an eagerly-anticipated online auction on November 26 at 12 noon, along with a second lot of 6.6 acres of land with a house and yard. Those interested in bidding will need to register beforehand on the knightfrank.ie website. The price guide of €495,000 (€12,000/acre) is expected to be exceeded, according to the agents.