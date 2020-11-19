Farms at over 170kg of organic N/ha must comply with new nitrates regulations

Farmers have been given a revised timeframe to switch to low emission slurry spreading (LESS) technology, and details of other compulsory measures to protect water quality have been clarified.

It has been confirmed that farmers operating at over 170kg of organic N per hectare, and who currently do not avail of the nitrates derogation, must comply with new regulations on lime spreading and the crude protein in concentrates, from January 1 next.

These measures, already obligatory for derogation farmers in 2020, require that a programme of lime application should commence, if soil sampling indicates that it is necessary; and when cows are on full-time grazing, the protein content of the concentrate feed must be no more than 15% in 2021.

Furthermore, the current requirement to use low emission slurry spreading (LESS) technology all-year-round on nitrates approved derogation farms is extended to farmers operating at over 170kg of organic N/ha.

However, they have been given until April 15, 2021, to get set up for compulsory low emission slurry spreading. This will mean that splashplate spreaders will essentially be prohibited on derogation farms and farms over 170kg of N, other than for use with soiled water.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will require farmers to furnish records on the volume of slurry spread by LESS, and evidence of the use of a contractor such as invoices, or details of their own LESS equipment.

“It is critical to stress that there will be no further amendments beyond April 15, 2021,” according to a statement issued jointly by the DAFM and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, which is the lead department on the nitrates regulations.

It is likely that more farmers will be brought into the category who must carry out compulsory measures to protect water quality in 2021, because January 1, 2021, has also been confirmed as the day to implement the increase in the excretion rate of dairy cows to 89 kg of organic nitrogen.

The European Commission had requested Ireland to review this and some other technical aspects of the Nitrates Action Programme.

Announcing the new regulations, Ministers Darragh O Brien and Charlie McConalogue, said in a joint statement, “Farms operating at these levels [over 170 kg organic N/Ha, and nitrates derogation farms] implement many of the very best practices in nutrient management planning, and this revision to the regulation will ensure a level playing field, and it is important that all farmers [over 170kg/N/Ha], including those not in derogation, play their part in protecting water quality.”

“We all must work collectively to ensure the measures contained within the Nitrates Action Programme and Derogation are adhered to, while also ensuring that productive farmers are supported.”

Minister McConalogue said, ‘The measures provide farmers the opportunity to improve their environmental footprint while improving and protecting water quality.”

Minister McConalogue said farmers are embracing LESS technology which has significant benefits in reducing ammonia emissions, improving the fertiliser value of slurry, and increasing the window available for application of slurry.

He revealed recently that 1,900 applicants have already been paid over €19.8m in TANS grants, under the LESS section of the grants scheme.

A further 620 young farmer grant applicants have invested in this equipment, bringing the total spend under TAMS II on LESS to €31.3m.

“The adoption of dribble bar, shallow injection and trailing shoe technology is making an important contribution in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the Irish livestock sector,” said the Minister.