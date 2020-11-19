October milk prices remain stable 

Carbery has maintained its milk price for October and if the decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, the result will be an average price for October of 32.4cpl, inclusive of VAT.

Other co-ops to announce October milk prices also maintained prices at the September level. Dairygold’s price is unchanged at 31.75c, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, including bonuses, VAT.

This equates to a farm gate price of 41.3c for the average October milk solids achieved by suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

A Dairygold spokesperson said markets continue to adjust to Covid-19 challenges, and while milk supply will likely outstrip demand in the coming months, near-term markets remain relatively stable.

The Lakeland Dairies base milk price for October is also unchanged, at 32c. A lactose bonus of 0.28c also applies.

Earlier, an unchanged October milk price was announced at Glanbia, where chairman John Murphy said: “In the global marketplace, overall prices have remained generally steady. Foodservice demand in many regions continues to be impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.”

Irish farmers and dairy exporters are benefiting from a rise in global dairy exports estimated at 5.7%, year on year.

China remains a huge driver of this growth, with imports up 40% year on year. Japanese cheese imports have also increased.

There was an indication of continuing dairy market strength on Tuesday, when the Global Dairy Trade auction concluded with the average price up 1.8%