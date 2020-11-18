Mart Prices: Trade is a shade sharper with customers anxious for stock

Latest prices reached at Macroom, Dungarvan, Ennis, Kilmallock and Kilkenny.
At Macroom mart, last Saturday, this Hereford bull (28 months old) weighed 625kg and sold for €1,110.

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 12:54
Denis Lehane

I made a brief excursion to Macroom on Saturday. that's all any farmer can do nowadays. Visits to the mart have to be brief, it's one of the rules that need obeying.

"Controlling people here in the mart has become as important as controlling the cattle nowadays," Macroom mart manager John O'Mahony pointed out as we talked about mart business. "Numbers of dry cows on offer here today are up which is no great surprise given the time of the year, with bullock numbers back."

The mart had a very good weanling sale with a six-month-old Limousin heifer stealing the show. She weighed 300kg and made a whopping €940. There was no one more delighted than the seller.

And staying with weanlings, the final weanling sale of 2020 in Dungarvan Mart will take place tomorrow, Thursday, November 19th. After this sale, there will be a special section at Monday’s general mart sale for weanlings.

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

620kg

1350

6

Hr

steers

606kg

1130

3

AA

steers

443kg

870

6

Fr

steers

496kg

810

5

Lim

heifers

380kg

780

5

Hr

heifers

425kg

790

1

AA

cow

950kg

1170

Between Monday 26th October and Sunday 1st November, cattle throughput in marts came to 37,456 head (45,720 head in the same week of 2019).

"This means," the minister said "that despite the undoubted disruption caused by moving to Level 5, mart throughput of cattle was 81.9% of the figures for that period in 2019.

"This demonstrates that marts have been able to continue to operate and farmers have been able to continue to buy and sell, thanks to the commitment and resourcefulness of the marts involved."

And Charlie went on the say that the value of forward type livestock at these sales had "reduced slightly in price in the region of 2 – 4%," and that quality light store animal values "are on a par with pre-lockdown values."

Ennis Mart next and Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts for a report on last Friday's bullock sale.

"We had a fine sale of bullocks on Friday with just over 400 on offer.

"Some very good quality on offer and a few exceptional bullocks about, with a super red Limousin bullock of 730kgs making €1,920 and a black Limousin of 670kgs hitting €1,740. A quality Charolais store bullock of 530kg sold for €1,390.

"In general trade a shade sharper on the week, with customers more anxious for stock."

Ennis

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Ch

steers

527kg

1330

2

Hr

steers

352kg

780

2

Lm

steers

472kg

1210

2

AA

steers

547kg

1170

6

Lm

steers

488kg

1210

1

Fr

steer

520kg

940

2

AA

steers

485kg

1020

Kilmallock mart reports, "Sellers are getting fancy prices online for stock." Over the past week close on 800 cattle were sold in Kilmallock with 191 online buyers purchasing stock.

Bullocks here sold for up to €1330 a head or €2.31 per kg. Runners sold for up to €510 a head (paid for a June born Hereford bull). Dry cows made up to €1090 a head or €1.30 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1120 a head or €2.23 per kg. Weanling bullocks sold for up to €820 each or €2.26 per kg. Weanling bulls made up to €1000 each or €2.67 per kg. Weanling heifers hit €790 a head or €3.16 per kg.

Dairy cows calved over 3 months sold for up to €1160. Breeding heifers made up to €740 a head.

Kilmallock

Monday/Wednesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Hr

steers

510kg

980

3

Lim

steers

420kg

970

7

Hr

steers

501kg

970

1

Lim

steer

495k

970

1

Sim

steer

495kg

960

4

AA

heifers

345kg

650

1

Fr

cow

400kg

500

Kilkenny mart on Thursday last had 600 cattle on offer. A smaller sale of cattle but, according to mart manager George Candler, "a good solid trade all round."

"Once again beef bullocks and heifers were in short supply but quality forward stores peaked at €2.50 per kilo in the bullock ring, with heifers making up to €2.45/kg.

Bullocks in Kilkenny mart on Thursday sold from €1.50/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.60 to €2.40 per kilo.

Continental cull cows at Kilkenny mart sold from €1.15 to €1.80 per kilo. Friesian cull cows made from €0.85 to €1.35 per kilo.

Kilkenny

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

680kg

1450

1

Lim

steer

640kg

1510

5

Fr

steers

480kg

910

6

AA

steers

465kg

850

2

Ch

heifers

660kg

1440

2

Lim

heifers

495kg

1160

2

AA

heifers

380kg

760

