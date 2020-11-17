Scarcity of lambs continues to drive strong market

The lamb trade at factories has continued in a positive tone this week, with a further lift in the returns from some of the plants to sheep farmers.

For the third consecutive week, suppliers of lambs to the factories are seeing a strong market helping to drive prices upwards.

Quoted prices are improved as much as 10c/kg, with processors offering 520c-540c/kg, before the bonus of 10c/kg for quality is included.

All reports indicate that supplies are tight, and processors are under pressure to get sufficient to meet demand, which is resulting in reports of 550c/kg being widely available, and some deals for up to 560c/kg.

There are also reports of some farmers securing deals with processors for the cut-off weight to be lifted to 22.5kg, as part of their agreed price package.

The strength of the trade is mainly due to scarcity of lambs, which is also evident in the small entries at the marts this week.

There was a small entry of 160 head at Corrin Mart on Monday, for a good trade delivering up to €81 for butchers’ lambs.

There was a top price of €134 for a pen of four weighing 56.5kg, while a pen of 11 weighing 52kg made €133, and another pen of 11 at 52kg sold for €130.

Factory lambs sold for up to €77 over.

Numbers on offer were also tight at Kilkenny Mart this week, where there was a very sharp trade reported for the 450 head on offer.

The prices peaked at €128 for a pen of 15, weighing 58kg.

A pen of 12 weighing 50kg made €123, and a pen of 10 weighing 52kg sold for €124.

There was strong demand for factory lambs, selling for up to €67 over.