Beef market report
Angus and Hereford farms do best as signs of beef market recovery emerge

The consumer preference for Angus and Hereford beef is reflected in the prices paid to farmers.

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 14:00
Martin Ryan

The first indications of some upward movement in beef prices at the factories have been emerging this week, particularly for select categories within steers and heifers.

Cattle finishers report a strengthening in the demand from processors for Angus and Hereford heifers in particular, with some carryover also to the steers within the same breeds.

A combination of factors is coming together to deliver this hardening in the trade.

Covid-19 restrictions are resulting in more food being consumed within the home, with hotels and restaurants closed except for takeaway.

Both Angus and Hereford producer groups have done a really good job of promoting the merits of their beef over the past decade or two, and the message has got through to consumers, who show a preference for these breed branded cuts at the supermarkets.

Processors are responding to this market demand, and finishers of both Angus and Hereford beef cattle are right now on a winner, with a strengthening in both demand and price at the factories.

Both breeds and crosses of these breeds qualify for a breed premium in addition to the quality assurance bonus, which combines to add a substantial top-up on the base price.

Base prices for both steers and heifers have also made slight gains in some areas of the country this week.

After several weeks at a solid base of 360 cents/kg, some steer prices are reported to be moving to 365 cents/kg, with a few finishers even trying to hold out for 370 cents/kg, but with limited success.

The pattern is similar for heifers, with a small percentage moving upwards from 365 cents/kg to 370 cents/kg this week, and a minority of choice lots reported to be sold for up to 375 cents/kg.

There is only very slight movement in the prices on offer for young bulls.

They are on a base of 350 cents/kg for R-grade, with some deals securing a few cents more, and a minority reported to be making up to 360 cents/kg.

The best news on the cow trade is that the price slippage over recent weeks has ceased, and prices for R-grade cows remain at around 300 cents/kg, with Os ranging from 275 to 285 cents/kg, and P-grade from 260 cents/kg.

The supply of cows continues strong, and demand for manufacturing beef has eased, due to Covid-19 restrictions on the catering trade.

