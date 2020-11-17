West Cork dairy farmers top earners again in 2019

West Cork’s established place at the top of the Irish milk price league continued in 2019, with the four local co-ops that supply Carbery filling four of the top five positions in the Irish Farmers Journal/KPMG annual milk price review of prices paid by the processors of about 85% of the Irish manufacturing milk supply.

Barryroe Co-op topped the review for the second year in a row, paying a 2019 average of 35.29 cents per litre (excluding VAT), at 3.52% protein and 4.12% fat.

Collection prices and levies were deducted to arrive at the review prices.

At No 2 was Lisavaird Co-op, paying 35c for milk of 4.11% protein and 3.53% fat.

At No 3 was Kerry Agribusiness, paying 34.56c for milk of 4.11% protein and 3.53% fat.

At No 4 was Bandon Co-op, paying 34.5c for milk of 4.05% protein and 3.52% fat.

At No 5 was Drinagh Co-op, paying 34.48c for milk of 4.14% protein and 3.55% fat.

At No 6 was Glanbia Ireland, paying 33.12c at 4.25% protein and 3.58% fat.

At No 7 was Dairygold Co-op, paying 33.78c for milk of 4.19% protein and 3.58% fat.

At No 8 was Tipperary Co-op, paying 32,22c for milk of 4.22% protein and 3.55% fat.

At No 9 was Lakeland Dairies (excluding Lacpatrick suppliers), paying 31.73c for milk of 4.07% protein and 3.44% fat.

The review includes all conditional bonuses for manufacturing milk, such as SCC, TBC, quality assurance, and seasonal bonuses (milk for the liquid milk market is excluded from the price review).

The Glanbia price does not include a €12.6m trading bonus paid to shareholders.

Meanwhile, the first co-ops to announce October milk prices maintained prices at the September level. Dairygold’s price is unchanged at 31.75c, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, including bonuses, VAT.

This equates to a farm gate price of 41.3c for the average October milk solids achieved by suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

A Dairygold spokesperson said markets continue to adjust to Covid-19 challenges, and while milk supply will likely outstrip demand in the coming months, near-term markets remain relatively stable.

The Lakeland Dairies base milk price for October is also unchanged, at 32c. A lactose bonus of 0.28c also applies.

A spokesperson said: “There is currently a delicate balance between supply and demand in global markets, with European production now at a seasonal low, while production in New Zealand and Australia approaches its spring peak, and US milk production continues to be subsidised, yielding higher volumes than last year into world markets.

“As many countries have reintroduced Covid-19 restrictions, foodservice markets have again been challenged, following from a moderate improvement to date. Markets for butters and powders have come under some pressure over the past month, with buyers exhibiting caution in their forward commitments, largely due to weaker consumer sentiment on foot of the global pandemic crisis.”

“With Brexit close at hand, it is important that there should be agreement of a trade deal between the UK and EU, to provide ongoing stability and certainty for the entire dairy industry across the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Earlier, an unchanged October milk price was announced at Glanbia, where chairman John Murphy said: “In the global marketplace, overall prices have remained generally steady. Foodservice demand in many regions continues to be impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.”

Irish farmers and dairy exporters are benefiting from a rise in global dairy exports estimated at 5.7%, year on year. China remains a huge driver of this growth, with imports up 40% year on year. Japanese cheese imports have also increased.

The market has so far absorbed milk supply increases of 1.8% in New Zealand and 3.5% in Australia (solids up 5.9%). Supplies have now passed their annual peak levels in these major milk producing regions, and some recent dry conditions may further slow production in New Zealand.

There was an indication of continuing dairy market strength on Tuesday, when the Global Dairy Trade auction concluded with the average price up 1.8%.

There were price gains for the two products of most interest to the EU, up 0.4% for butter and 2.5% for skim milk powder.