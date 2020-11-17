18,200 farmers receive advance payment under Sheep Welfare Scheme

Additional year of scheme will open in February 2021
€14.7m is being issued to 18,200 farmers who are participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme.  Picture:Denis Minihane.

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 16:00
Aisling Kiernan

Advance payments under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme commenced today.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said a total of €14.7m was being issued to 18,200 farmers participating in the Scheme.

“The scheme reflects the commitment of the Government to the sheep sector in Ireland and provides a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general,” he added.

“I am also happy to confirm that in the recent budgetary process, I secured funding for an additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme as we enter the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) transitional period.

“The additional year of the Scheme will be opening in February 2021 and, as in previous years, there will be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.” 

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue confirmed that the rate for the advance payment has been set at 85%.

“The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020,” he continued.

“As in previous years, the 15% balancing payment will be paid in the second quarter of next year.

“I would urge any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.”

