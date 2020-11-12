Only 30% in Ireland have put a will in place

As Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States said: “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes”.

Hence the importance of a will, a document that sets out a person’s instructions on how they wish their assets and belongings to be distributed upon their death.

A recent survey found that only 30% of Irish people have put a will in place.

If you die without having a valid will in place, distribution of your assets will be made in accordance with the rules of intestacy.

These rules may not reflect how you would have wished your assets to be distributed. For a married couple, the surviving spouse may not receive all of your estate. For that co-habiting, where your partner is not your legal spouse, rules of intestacy will not automatically provide financial protection for your partner.

If you are married and do not have a will in place, your spouse will inherit the entirety of your estate, if you have no children.

If you have children, however, your spouse would get two-thirds of your estate, with children sharing the remaining third.

If you are not married and have no children, your estate will pass to your parents, if they survive you, and if not, to your siblings.

There are many advantages to making a will:

It is an opportunity to make your wishes known. Without a valid will in place, your assets will be distributed according to the rules of intestacy and you will not have a say in who inherits what.

It is prudent to have a will in place if you have young children, to appoint guardians if you should pass away, and to appoint trustees to look after monies until children become of age.

Careful succession planning may reduce the inheritance tax payable by your beneficiaries.

For an unmarried couple, it is an opportunity to ensure your partner is provided for.

Drafting a will allows you to choose the executor who will deal with administration of your estate. If you have no will in place, this also passes to those entitled under the rules of intestacy.

A will can eliminate the possibility of disputes between family members, as it gives a clear and accurate representation of what you wish to happen with contents of your estate. Disputes lead to family tension and can increase legal costs.

You can set up a trust for any vulnerable family members such as those with special needs such as a mental or physical disability or a person with addiction issues.

If you have a child who has worked in a family business, such as a farming business, and you have promised that particular child the business in time, it is critical that you put a will in place that reflects your wishes, so that child is not left in a vulnerable and difficult position should you die unexpectedly.

To make a will, your solicitor will ask you basic details about your family outline, who you wish to inherit under your will, any charitable bequests you may wish to make, and make an inventory of assets (such as pensions, insurance, bank accounts, any properties you hold in your own name or jointly with another person) to ensure that everything is dealt with in your will.

It is important to remember also that a will only speaks from death.

Therefore, during your lifetime, you can make a will, revoke it, and/or amend it, as frequently as you wish.

No one wants to think about a time when they will no longer be around, but it is important to execute a will to ease the hardship on your family and friends if you should pass away.

It is an inexpensive document that can represent excellent value for money, as it can help reduce disputes and ambiguities later.