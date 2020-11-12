Only 30% in Ireland have put a will in place

- It is an opportunity to make your wishes known. Without a valid will in place, your assets will be distributed according to the rules of intestacy and you will not have a say in who inherits what.
- It is prudent to have a will in place if you have young children, to appoint guardians if you should pass away, and to appoint trustees to look after monies until children become of age.
- Careful succession planning may reduce the inheritance tax payable by your beneficiaries.
- For an unmarried couple, it is an opportunity to ensure your partner is provided for.
- Drafting a will allows you to choose the executor who will deal with administration of your estate. If you have no will in place, this also passes to those entitled under the rules of intestacy.
- A will can eliminate the possibility of disputes between family members, as it gives a clear and accurate representation of what you wish to happen with contents of your estate. Disputes lead to family tension and can increase legal costs.
- You can set up a trust for any vulnerable family members such as those with special needs such as a mental or physical disability or a person with addiction issues.
- If you have a child who has worked in a family business, such as a farming business, and you have promised that particular child the business in time, it is critical that you put a will in place that reflects your wishes, so that child is not left in a vulnerable and difficult position should you die unexpectedly.
- Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.
- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie Web: www.walshandpartners.ie