Top government official wonders how farmers can cope with ‘quite complex’ farm assist claims

Sympathy for farmers dealing with the complexities of the farm assist scheme has been expressed by John McKeon, Secretary-General of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. “I often wonder how any farmer could possibly get the claim right, since it is quite complex in many respects,” he told the Public Accounts Committee.

He also said the farm assist payment has the highest level of hours. “It is a small scheme, but the conditionality and means test are quite complex for the farm assist scheme.

“Schemes that have complex conditionality, particularly relating to means tests, since a person’s means might change over the course of a year, are the main risks.” He was referring to scheme-specific risks of incorrect payments, and indicated these are more likely in schemes where there is a means test or complex eligibility criteria.

The Farm Assist scheme was introduced in 1999 to provide income support for low income farmers.

The Committee was discussing the 2019 Annual Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General and Appropriation Accounts.