Tullow Tank and Nigel Owens push MartAid fundraiser auction over €28,000

Irish rugby player and farmer Sean O’Brien, aka the Tullow Tank, helped to push money raised by MartEye’s MartAid for Embrace FARM to over €28,000.

The openside flanker displayed his talents as an auctioneer, when putting a big push on to secure a top bid of €700 for well-known referee Nigel Owens’ signed jersey, in the MartAid fundraising auction.

Bidding opened at €50, but O’Brien kept the bids coming fast before bringing the hammer down at €700.

With donations still coming in, there will be a big cheque for Embrace FARM, after MartEye, which provides an online video-stream platform tailored for the marts, roped in more than 40 marts across Ireland and the UK to raise much-needed funds for Embrace FARM.

Embrace FARM aims to provide a support network for farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident, it was founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, Shanahoe, Co Laois, after Brian lost his father Liam in a farm accident in 2013.

The fundraising effort was helped by generous donations, many of them from well-known sportspeople, including a training session with Ireland and Lions legend Sean O’Brien, along with his auctioneering services.

Ciaran Feeney, co-founder of MartEye, said that the event really gathered momentum, and he was delighted with the outcome. “It was a bit nerve-racking hoping it would all come together”.

“Sean O’Brien was a guest auctioneer on Nigel Owens’ jersey,” he said.

“We fitted a system over in the UK, and Nigel Owens was actually using MartEye to buy Hereford cattle. He is getting into pedigree Hereford cattle. He had to register for the sale of pedigree Hereford in Shrewsbury, and so we asked if he would donate anything to the cause, and he donated a jersey.”

In the days leading up to the auction, Marteye had a strong public relations and social media presence that helped to get the information out to all interested parties, as well as advertising the auction on its mart sales app. “We went to all our marts and they, in turn, spoke to people in their localities about donations,” said Mr Feeney.

“We had groups of marts involved as well as, so for example, Macroom led the way for the event in Cork.

“€28,000 has been raised so far, with donations still coming in on the iDonate page.

“We will definitely do this again, definitely.

“It involved a lot of work, but it was really well received, and we are delighted with the outcome.”

Courtesy of Macroom Mart and Cork Marts, there was a training session with All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Noel O’Leary; an animal feed voucher from Southern Milling; and a team talk from Cork’s 18-time all Ireland winner in ladies’ football and camogie, Rena Buckley.

Courtesy of Loughrea Mart, there was a training session with All-Ireland winning Galway hurling star Joe Canning.

Two Liverpool jerseys signed by Jamie Carragher were donated by Enniskillen Mart.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems donated six MooCall sensors for auction.

PC Pro donated five dashcam cameras.

Kehoe Brothers, Tullow, donated a Fendt jacket.

Also for auction were a €400 voucher from O’Donovan Engineering in Co Cork; €200 worth of AI straws courtesy of Bova AI; and two calving camera self-install kits from Agricams.ie.

There was a £100 voucher from McCullagh Farm Machinery; a €100 voucher from Tullow Mart; and two 20-bag lots of beef crunch from Tullow Mart, as well as lots more.

MartEye is one of the companies helping marts to sell livestock online, which is the only mart option now in Ireland during Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.