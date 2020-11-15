75-acre chunk of Golden Vale pastureland for sale near Bruff

Located 2km north of the village of Bruff in Co Limerick, a 75-acre farm is an example of some prime grazing land in the Golden Vale, according to the selling agent; Mallow-based auctioneer Séamus O’Keeffe. The property is available to buy in separate lots if the market so desires, and it contains a derelict two-storey traditional farmhouse.

“It’s just outside Bruff,” says Séamus. “It has mains water and electricity, it’s good fertile ground and there’s very good interest in the land.”

The old farmhouse, he says, appears to be structurally sound with perhaps some remedial work needed at foundation level. There are also outbuildings close to the house, most of which are in poor condition, with one or two in use, according to the selling agents:

“There is a hay shed that’s still being used but the rest of them would be stone outbuildings that aren’t in the best of order, so it would be a project for someone to come in and transform them. Overall, this would be a nice holding for use as an outside farm.”

The presence of the house will ensure a certain degree of interest, if not for use by the next owner, then as a possible source of rental income. In terms of lots, it will all depend on how the interest in the farm evolves:

“It could be broken up into lots if the right purchaser came along,” says Séamus. “The house and a small part of the land could be sold separately to the rest of the holding.”

There is very good road access to the property, with a public road running alongside the farm just off the R512 (Kilmallock-Limerick road).

The land, says Séamus, is good-quality fertile land that has been used for grazing for a long time and represents good quality Golden Vale land. There are no entitlements with the farm.

“The interest has been very good so far,” says Séamus. “There is good local interest, as well as people coming to view it from farther afield as well. This particular size of holding makes it attractive to a good number of people.”

The price guide is €900,000. In keeping with the increasingly widespread notion of the ‘€12,000/acre being the new €10,000/acre’, it’s certainly a reasonable expectation.