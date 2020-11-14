House on two acres guided at €175,000 in  East Cork farm sale

Another good quality sizeable block of land has come up in the East Cork area, adding to a series of strong sales in this part of the world (and, indeed, in Munster in general) over the last year or so.

This time it’s a 69-acre residential holding in the townland of Bridepark, near the village of Conna, which is new to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son.

The property contains a three-bedroom bungalow in need of some modernisation and the land is of mixed use, containing grassland and tillage land.

“It’s a very nice farm,” says selling agent Michael Barry of the property which is an executor sale. “It’s available in two possible lots… There’s the house and farmyard on two acres with farm buildings, and then 67 acres of land as the second lot.”

Already, he says, there is good interest in the house, with a number of people having already viewed it. The property is in a good location and the excellent road frontage facilitates the division into lots. Furthermore, the position is very good, with Fermoy (14km) and the industrial zone of Little Island, Cork city (40km) within commutable distances. Conna is 3km away and Tallow is 8km over the border in Co Waterford.

“The land is of good quality,” says Michael. “Part of it is under tillage and part of it is in grass. The larger portion is in tillage. It’s been leased for the last number of years so there are no entitlements coming with it.”

The location is busy in terms of land use. Dairying is the dominant sector but there is also plenty of tillage activity (as witnessed by the use of this farm) and there are a number of stud farms located close by. With straight investors added to the mix, it makes for a wide variety of potentially interested clients.

“In the Bride Valley area, you’d have all good land, with dairy people, tillage people and equestrian people. I suppose the dairymen are the stronger men these days, but you’d never know.

“There are three or four acres of waste running down to a stream on the lower (southern) boundary of it but other than that, it’s all top-quality land. The public road runs alongside the northern length of the farm.”

The interest in the entire property, and the two possible lots, is strong according to Michael. “It’s only on the market a fortnight at this point but there’s plenty of interest in terms of enquiries. It’s an encouraging start.”

The house on two acres is guided at €175,000 while the remaining land is pitched at €12,000 per acre, a reasonable expectation in the current buoyant land market for good quality land.