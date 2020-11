Better targeting of dairy and arable sectors by future agri-environment schemes has been recommended by ADAS, in its evaluation report on the GLAS scheme.

ADAS, a UK-based agriculture consultancy, said future schemes must be much more ambitious, including for example, scaling up tree and hedge planting, and restoring peatland in commonages, in order to reduce agricultural emissions by 2030.

Rewetting peatland and re-vegetation of bare peat, were suggested.

ADAS said the environmental progress achieved by GLAS was "modest".

“Participation of more intensive farms would increase greenhouse gas mitigation, though uptake of fertiliser reduction,” said ADAS, which called for the overall balance of CAP funding to be reviewed, for mitigating the negative environmental impacts of agriculture, and incentivising public good benefits. New actions could include supporting pollinators on farmland, for example.

It was suggested that payment rates vary, for example according to whether catch crops are grazed or not. Or low input permanent pasture payments could vary from arable to dairy farms to others. Bird action payments could be linked to the latest bird population data.

Some of these recommendations could be put into action in the Government's new pilot project to be directed at farmers not currently in GLAS.

The ADAS suggestion of mandatory fencing of livestock farms in high-status water areas is already being put into effect on more intensive farms, where January 1 next is the deadline for cattle to be excluded from watercourses by the erection of fences.

ADAS also raised the wider question about whether to increase incentives to reduce pollution, or whether the polluter pays approach should apply, making polluters internalise the costs of use, or degradation of environmental resources, rather than allow society to incur costs after the damage has been done.

ADAS also suggested that water, landscape, nesting/roosting features, catch crops and rare breeds actions which were in GLAS be

moved into an eco-scheme in the next CAP. Uptake could be targeted at farms in vulnerable water catchments or where habitats/birds are at risk.

ADAS also recommended moving incentives for technology uptake (minimum tillage and low emission slurry spreading) to an eco-scheme.