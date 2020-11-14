Minister for Agriculture: ‘5% cut to CAP budget reversed’

‘The stronger the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) the better’.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to the Irish Examiner on Tuesday just days after it emerged that over Є8bn is to be provided to the Policy from the EU Covid Recovery Fund.

The move will include access for certain eligible Next Generation EU measures.

There was a shortfall of 5% compared to the current CAP and member states had expressed serious concerns over the impact that would have, particularly with regard to rural development.

“This funding is very significant because it is very important to maintain the current level of the CAP budget,” added Minister McConalogue.

“It ensures that what was going to be a 5% cut to the budget was reversed - with a slight increase it must be said - for the next seven years.

“It also means that from next year onwards additional funding will be made available to member states for rural development through various schemes.

Meanwhile, the reform of the CAP ensures more flexibility for member states to structure rules and funding allocations through the development of national strategic plans.

Member states will be obliged to demonstrate a higher environmental ambition compared to the current period.

To achieve this farmers will receive financial support - through the introduction of ‘eco-schemes’ - on the condition they adopt practices beneficial for the climate and the environment by creating even greener CAP than before.

The Leader Programme - which was established in 1991 to help rural communities across the EU to engage in, and develop, their area, through community-led local development - will also see a boost from the additional funding because of its accessibility through Pillar 11 of CAP.

It covers aspects of rural tourism, enterprise development, broadband access, services targeted at hard-to-reach communities, rural youth, the protection and sustainable use of water resources, local biodiversity and renewable energy.

“Leader funding comes from Pillar 11 and is very important for farm diversification, boosting the rural economy and generating employment,” added the Minister.

“The CAP budget was under enormous pressure and there was a 5% cut on the table - which was very concerning - so this additional funding has greatly helped.”

“Leader funding would be a very, very important part of all of this.”