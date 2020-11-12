Farmers urged to act quickly as TAMS deadline is extended

Applications being accepted until January
Farmers urged to act quickly as TAMS deadline is extended

New agricultural building under construction.

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 16:50
Aisling Kiernan

The closing date for the next tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) has been extended to mid-January.

Making the announcement, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said the next tranche will open for applications on November 14 next.

“I am now proposing a new closing date of mid-January; we will clearly communicate the details of TAMS Tranche 20 to the relevant stakeholders in the coming weeks,” added the Minister.

“The extension will ensure that both farmers and their advisors have the required time to complete all the necessary paperwork and will not be under pressure to complete applications.

“I am advising farmers and their advisors to use this time wisely and not to leave applications until the last minute.’’ 

Minister McConalogue went on to say that TAMS has been a “hugely successful and beneficial” scheme since its inception.

“It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms while also boosting local economies in the construction phase of developments. 

“There are still a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible.

“Any farmer looking to receive their grant by the end of the year should work with their advisor immediately to submit their payment claim now.’

Read More

Irish dairy farmers enjoyed ‘best net profit margins from milk production in EU’

More in this section

Cork’s veggie crisp farmers battle the odds to bring their business through Covid-19 Cork’s veggie crisp farmers battle the odds to bring their business through Covid-19
Photo of a mink taken 30 January 2004 in Covid-19 could end mink farming
butter EU says vegan sausage OK but soy cheese isn't
Minister for Agriculture: ‘It’s a challenging time for forestry sector’

Minister for Agriculture: ‘It’s a challenging time for forestry sector’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices