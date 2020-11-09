Winter nutrition strategies for dairy performance and herd health

We had excellent grazing conditions this autumn; unfortunately, the winter has come in very quickly, with ground conditions making it very difficult to extend the grazing season much longer for the vast majority of the country.

It is always worth remembering at this time of year, as dairy herds go indoors, there are four main nutrition building blocks.

These are calf rearing, heifer rearing, dry cow management, and late lactation management.

Autumn calf rearing

For any autumn calving herds, there are currently calves being reared, these will be the replacement heifers entering the herd in the autumn of 2022.

Efficient growth right up to weaning off milk will be critical for these calves' futures.

A good quality concentrate which the calves find palatable is a great start for rumen development, as concentrates are the best way to develop the rumen at this time in their life.

Provision of good quality, clean straw is also more preferable than hay, as hay can often cause pot bellies in calves which restrict digestive function and ultimately performance.

Obviously, the same principles will apply next spring when calves are being reared for replacements in 2022.

The quality of the milk replacer is a major factor in calf performance.

Sufficient energy and protein are required to efficiently grow a calf to target weight at weaning.

Heifer rearing and growing

With regard to youngstock, the better you grow your heifers, the more mature an animal you have entering the herd in the first lactation, which means the transition from being a heifer to a cow is much smoother.

This animal needs to do significantly less growing in her first lactation, which means that she can produce milk, maintain body condition, and go back in calf much more efficiently.

For replacement heifers entering the shed this winter, it is important that they grow efficiently throughout the whole housing period.

For this to be achieved, it is critical that sufficient protein and digestible fibre is supplied to these animals, as these will enable them to grow frame.

Undersupplying protein or oversupplying energy results in these heifers putting on excessive body condition and not growing correctly.

Developing these animals, frame-wise, will allow them to consume large volumes of grass when they go to pasture next spring prior to them being bred.

These heifers need to have a diet which is 16% protein for the duration of the winter feeding.

With most grass silages this year being low in protein, with the vast majority of them between 10 and 13% protein, the concentrate required to complement this grass silage should be in the region of 19 to 20% protein if fed at the typical 1.5 to 2 kilos per head per day.

The target should be to achieve in excess of 0.8kg of live weight gain per day in frame development from those heifers.

Weight gain should be the main driver for these heifers.

Height and size, with maturity, are the key elements.

Many weigh their heifers in the spring in order to establish if they are strong enough to be inseminated.

However, in my opinion, if you have to weigh an animal to establish whether they are fit for the bull or not, it is very likely that they are not fit.

Where some of your replacement heifers for next spring are behind targets, perhaps it would be worth considering dividing those animals into a separate group and feeding them accordingly to try and catch up with the main group.

It is much easier to do this at the start of the winter rather than discover that animals are behind when it is too late, and you are chasing growth up to the point of breeding.

Dry cows

A large proportion of spring calving cows will be dried off in the coming weeks.

Once these cows are dried off, the aim then must be to maintain these cows through the dry period, to enable a smooth transition to lactation next spring.

The delivery of a healthy calf with minimal complications along with the prevention of metabolic disorders in the cow should be foremost in any dry cow strategy.

With this in mind, it is ideal that cows are dried off close to the body condition score at which you want to calve them down.

Aiming to dry cows off with a body condition score of 2.75 to 3 will mean that you do not have to adjust body condition through the dry period.

Any dry cow diet needs to supply sufficient energy and protein to maintain body condition, while helping to produce the new mammary cells for the next lactation, while not excessively growing the calf that will be born next spring.

Mineral supplementation in the dry cow is also very important to aid a smooth transition for the cow into lactation.

It has become apparent that the vast majority of grass silages produced in 2020 are very high in potash levels.

These excessively high levels will lead to more metabolic disorders around calving, such as retained foetal membranes, and milk fever, if they are not addressed.

This may necessitate inclusion of some chopped straw in dry cow diets to dilute down the potash level, and will certainly require increased levels of magnesium in minerals in order to chemically dilute down the negative effects of this high potash.

Specific dry cow minerals to be used in the transition period just before calving are available, which may also be required this year.

An excellent management tool in dry cow management is to include some level of concentrates pre-calving, to help the rumen bug population to grow sufficiently to transition to the milking cow diet as quickly as possible, for less nutritional stress on those cows in early lactation.

A good first step, if you have been having transitional issues and metabolic disorders in the past, is to get your silage tested for minerals. This will help you to establish if there are antagonists which can tie up essential mineral elements, and any deficiencies or excesses which may be prevalent in your forage.

Where silages are low in protein, this can often have the knock-on effect of reducing the volume and quality of colostrum that the cow produces in the first milking.

Obviously, this will have a negative effect on the newborn calf, where insufficient antibody transfer is achieved in the required time.

To address this issue, it is advisable to supplement with some protein in the weeks leading off the calving.

Late lactation management

At this time of year, late lactation cows will be heading towards their dry-off days. How you feed these in the last number of weeks before drying off can have an adverse effect on body condition. If a cow is thin right now, the opportunity is there to build body condition before the cow is dried off.

This is more efficient than trying to gain weight after drying off.

After drying off, a cow lays down fat which she will again mobilise after calving if she requires extra energy in transition.

Increasing supplementation in late lactation will not only improve body condition but it will also help to maintain milk yields and milk quality, resulting in a higher price per litre right through to drying off.

Obviously, later calving cows that you intend to milk through the winter, that are farther away from calving, will significantly benefit from an increase in their plane of nutrition, resulting in extra yield right through the winter.

Again, it is important that you know the quality of your silage when feeding late lactation cows, in order to make sure that you are supplying the correct supplementation. Poor quality second cut silages this year will require additional supplementation to maintain body condition and animal performance.

Cows can lose a lot of body condition before you notice it, at this time of the year. When they go indoors, it really is important that you supply sufficient nutrients to make sure this doesn’t happen in your herd.

Lameness can also be a major issue in late lactation cows when they go back indoors for the winter, keep on top of this to avoid issues next spring.

If cows are on very dry silage, you must also keep a close eye on water troughs, to make sure that they have a sufficient supply.