EU says vegan sausage OK but soy cheese isn't

The European Parliament has approved an amendment that can further limit the names of plant-based dairy alternatives such as “cheese substitute” or “yogurt-style”, “butter alternative” or “creamy.”.
The amendment hs been welcomed by ICOS president Jerry Long, representing Irish dairy co-ops.
He said,
“The use of traditional dairy terms for non-dairy products is leading to consumer confusion. Dairy products and those of plant origin have entirely different nutritional content and production methods.