EU says vegan sausage OK but soy cheese isn't

The European Parliament has approved an amendment that can further limit the names of plant-based dairy alternatives such as “cheese substitute” or “yogurt-style”, “butter alternative” or “creamy.”.

EU law already bans use of dairy terms like “milk,” “cheese” or “butter” for vegan products that don’t come from animal milk (barring some exceptions). “Almond milk” or “soy cheese” aren’t allowed, but “almond drink” would be.

The amendment hs been welcomed by ICOS president Jerry Long, representing Irish dairy co-ops.

He said,

“The use of traditional dairy terms for non-dairy products is leading to consumer confusion. Dairy products and those of plant origin have entirely different nutritional content and production methods.

“We must avoid the belief in the interchangeability of these products, which will be assisted through the use of different terms.”

Welcoming the MEPs' proposal to introduce new protections on the use of dairy terms and prevent their misuse in the marketing of non-dairy products, Mr Long said, “It has previously been established through a European Court of Justice decision in 2017 that traditional dairy terms including milk, butter, cream, cheese and yogurt could not be used to market products which are not produced from animal milk.”

He explained that a recent vote in the European Parliament has called for this protection to be solidified and enhanced, to further exclude imitation or evocation of these terms through expressions such as “style”, “type”, “flavour” or “substitute”.

However, the vote has This upset groups such as Greenpeace. Their spokesperson said, “The votes won’t change the fact that more and more people are eating more vegetables and switching to meat and dairy alternatives, for the sake of their health and the environment, and will continue to call dairy-free products yoghurt and cheese anyway.”

Greenpeace and similar groups will now hope that the MEPs’ change will be opposed by EU governments during their trilogue negotiations on the CAP reform.

In contrast, MEPs decided not to move to ban the use of meat-related names for plant-based substitutes such as “veggie burgers” and “vegan sausages”.

The European meat lobby had claimed that it’s in the interest of the consumers to know if products of certain names contain meat or not.

However, MEPs were influenced by the Farm to Fork strategy, adopted by the European Commission earlier this year, which says explicitly that “moving to a more plant-based diet with less red and processed meat … will reduce not only risks of life-threatening diseases, but also the environmental impact of the food system.”

BEUC, a consumer rights organisation, said it’s “great news that the European Parliament used common sense” and rejected the ban on meat-related names.

“Consumers are in no way confused by a soy steak or chickpea-based sausage, so long as it is clearly labelled as vegetarian or vegan. Terms such as burger or steak on plant-based items simply make it much easier for consumers to know how to integrate these products within a meal.”