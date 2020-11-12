Minister for Agriculture: ‘It’s a challenging time for forestry sector’

The Minister for Agriculture has acknowledged the challenging time for Ireland's forestry sector with Ireland now planting only one-tenth of what was being planted in the 1990s.

This comes at a time when trees are needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the sawmills have run out of timber.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Minister Charlie McConalogue said that while the backlog in licencing applications was a contributory factor to the difficulties that have emerged, he remains hopeful that the new Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020 - which was signed into law last month - will allow for better management of the volume of appeals in the system.

The Minister says that necessary resources will be allocated so that volume is restored. Picture: Eamonn Farrell, RollingNews.ie

“It’s a really challenging situation at the moment for the sector particularly with the backlog in relation to licences,” he said.

“We introduced legislation four weeks ago to try and streamline the licencing process and that will be a significant help.

“There is no doubt there is a backlog but I do feel that is being addressed as a result of the new legislation that is now in place.

Under new legislation, fees are being introduced for forestry applications, submissions and appeals.

In addition, a forestry portal, with all application and site details available in a single website, will be opened to ensure more visible and transparent access to the forestry licensing process, and the backlog in processing licences is set to change.

“It is a key focus of the Department that the necessary resources are allocated so that volume is restored and the demands that are there can be met between now and the end of the year and into next year.

“A very significant number of licenses have been issued over the last three weeks.”

Earlier this week, the Irish Timber Frame Manufacturers’ Association said the licencing issues have added to ‘a perfect storm’ of supply pressures hitting the construction timber market.

The Association also highlighted how construction timber prices have increased 35% this year.

Minister McConalogue, while admitting that the level of plantation in Ireland is “disappointing overall”, says he is hopeful that once the licencing backlog is addressed there will be a renewed focus on plantation.

The Irish Timber Frame Manufacturers’ Association said the licencing issues have added to ‘a perfect storm’ of supply pressures hitting the construction timber market. File Picture.

“The level of plantation in Ireland has been disappointing overall but I am hoping that some of that can be attributed to the backlog in licencing,” he continued.

“There is no doubt that we need to put a renewed effort into meeting our forestry targets and to ensuring that the plantation numbers increase and improve.

“What has happened over the last year is not where we want to be.

“Importing timber is something that we want to avoid if at all possible and I think that when the streamlining of licences starts to show results that will sort itself out.

“The forestry appeals committee has also been subdivided into four committees and that has resulted in an increase in appeal hearings.

“What we want to see is licences being issued so that the volume can start coming through from our own plantations.”