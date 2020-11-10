Covid-19 could end mink farming

Mink has become the only farmed animal victim of Covid-19, with the Danish government proposing to ban mink farming until December 2021 and to allow about 15 million minks to be killed.

It followed the World Health Organization opening an investigation of mink farming worldwide, because of concerns that the animals could infect humans with a new coronavirus strain.

Fur and mink skins are Denmark’s third-largest agricultural export item of animal origin, worth €1.1bn annually.

However, there is a stay of execution for the industry (and the fur trade), after opposition politicians said the government’s proposed new legislation must pass, before more minks can be culled.

In the summer, the first mink farms in North Jutland were infected with coronavirus (Covid-19).

Believing the risk to humans was minimal, the Danish government took measures to stop the virus from spreading, but it continued to spread and eventually mutated.

By early November, the virus had spread to 216 farms and one variant that can spread to humans was identified as being less susceptible to a future vaccine.

As a result, the Danish government decided to cull the country’s entire mink population (as many as 17m, on about 1,200 farms).

By October 1, 41 mink farms had been infected with coronavirus and 20 more were under suspicion, increasing in one week to 58 farms infected and more than 46 under suspicion, leading to a decision to cull infected or suspected farms, and healthy herds within 8km.

But on November 4, Danish prime minister Mette Frederikson announced that all mink are to be preventively culled, after a mutated version of the coronavirus began to spread in the country.

Her decision followed the Danish State Serum Institute warning “mutated virus among mink may involve the risk that the upcoming vaccine will not work as it should”.

Variants of the virus had been detected in 214 people, or 13% of the country’s Covid-19 detections (but 40% in the North Jutland region, where most mink farms are located).

Because of the spread of the so-called “Cluster 5 mutation” the government has imposed movement restrictions across county lines in North Jutland.

Mink farmers are to be fully compensated, paid DKK 20 (€2.68) for each mink if the farmer cull his herds within 10 days.

According to government estimates, culling the country’s mink herd could cost up to five billion kroner (nearly €677m).

Here, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has collected samples from the three mink farms operating in Ireland, in Donegal, Kerry, and Laois, to test for coronavirus.

“Samples have been collected from each of the farms to test for SARS-CoV-2 virus and results should be available by the end of the week,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

“Like all surveillance programmes, the issue will be kept under constant review.

“The department has written to the operators of the three mink farms here and has issued advice on biosecurity and other measures to prevent mink here being exposed to a variant of Covid-19.”

Covid-19 in mink may add momentum to Irish government plans for a phased ban on fur farming, including mink, while making it illegal for any new fur farms to be established.

There have been calls for Ireland to ban visitors from Denmark, as the UK government has done.

Covid-19 has been found in many animals worldwide, including minks, dogs, cats, lions and tigers, but has not yet been found in any animals in Ireland.

Countries such as Spain, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, and the US have also reported coronavirus in farmed mink.