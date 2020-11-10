Vet Advice: Enormous rumen fluke infestation can kill in 48 hours

Jack hadn’t seen his weanlings for 48 hours, and his intention today was to move them to a new paddock, as he reckoned they should be running short of grass at this stage.

As he opened the wire, they ran towards him, in anticipation of the move, and it was then that he noticed the one lying down in the middle of the paddock, uninterested in what was going on.

As he approached her, she seemed unable to rise, and her eye was sunken, as far back in her head as it could go.

He was shocked, to put it mildly, to think that she could have reached this stage, having been so fit and healthy 48 hours previously.

Having moved the others, he returned to the paddock with his cattle box so that he could bring his ailing heifer into the yard.

As he roused her and manoeuvred her into the cattle box she blew what seemed to be pure water from her back passage. There followed a hollow empty sound as she strained further without producing anything further.

The post-mortem examination revealed evidence of rumen fluke infestation.

In the majority of cases, rumen fluke are found as an incidental, both in the meat factory and in the knackery, and they do not seem to pose a problem.

The adult appears as a red/pink coloured object about the size of a small piece of maize and they are attached onto the wall of the rumen.

The adults produce eggs that are passed out in the faeces and onto the pasture. They hatch here, and then infect a snail, which they need to do in order to continue their life cycle.

Having developed through a number of stages inside the snail, they are eventually passed back out onto the grass in a cyst.

The bovine then takes over, eating the cyst while grazing the paddock, and the cyst ends up in the small intestine, having passed through the four stomachs.

It is in the small intestine that we find the cyst developing into the juvenile fluke and attaching onto the lining of the small gut, where we see a reaction to the resulting irritation.

The animal becomes increasingly thirsty and loses its appetite.

The ensuing un-thriftiness may be noted and dealt with.

But in some cases, the infestation may be so enormous that we end up with the situation Jack found— an animal that goes downhill so fast that it ends up as a hopeless case, dying in spite of all the efforts carried out to save its life.

Thankfully, it is my experience that this situation does not occur too often in my part of the country.

In other parts, there are reports of animals not thriving as well as they should, and of massive amounts of rumen fluke found in the rumens of these animals following slaughter.

Reports also relay great improvements on weight gain after dosing comrades for rumen fluke.

Wet summers have been blamed for the increase in rumen fluke problems in certain years over others.

Unfortunately, there is only one flukicide that will kill rumen fluke and its immature forms, and because of this, there is a reluctance to advocate its use except in cases where it is absolutely essential.

There is a fear that if resistance to this drug is reached through habitual usage, then we will be left with nothing when we really need it.

More can be done to control the habitat of the snail, so that the rumen fluke has no intermediate host in which it can fulfil its life cycle.

If we cut out the snail, then we cut out the rumen fluke.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy