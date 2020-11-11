€14k per acre sought for quality farm near Lismore, Co Waterford

Land in the West Waterford area close to the Heritage Town of Lismore has been relatively rare to come on the market in recent years so it’s not surprising to learn that a 39-acre residential holding that’s new to the market is already under offer.

The property is in the townland of Deerpark, approximately 2km southeast of Lismore.

It’s available in one or more lots – potentially opening up a lot of demand for those seeking a home close to Lismore.

Located on the banks of the Blackwater and featuring one of the most dramatically-situated castles in Ireland, the illustrious history of Lismore goes back to the era of Ireland of the Saints and Scholars.

In more recent history, it became a classic ‘estate town’ – planned and built to architectural design.

From an agricultural point of view, the rolling lands of the Blackwater Valley are generally well drained and fertile and, as with much of the land in the rest of Munster, they have been commanding strong prices over the last 12 months.

It is these twin factors that will have a fascinating effect on the price of a farm such as this and one suspects that the bidding hasn’t finished yet on this executor sale.

“It’s a roadside farm all in permanent pasture,” says selling agent Margaret Harty of Dungarvan-based Harty & Co.

“It’s all in one block, with the public road dividing it into two… there’s one 5.5-acre field on the south side of the road. The residence is in need of refurbishment and it’s all good dry land and this would be an excellent farming area. There are good-sized divisions with nice mature hedgerows.”

The collection of outbuildings includes a three-span “A” shaped shed with cubicles and feeding yard and a three-span hay shed. The house is a three-bedroom two-storey traditional farmhouse.

The farm comes with benefit of 15.11 entitlements, each with an annual value of €110.04 per unit.

“We’ll sell it in whatever way attracts the most interest,” says Margaret in relation to the prospect of the property selling in lots.

The price guide is set at €550,000 (€14,000/acre) – a reasonable figure given the rarity of the commodity and the quality of the land. There is currently an offer on the farm “in excess of €500,000”.