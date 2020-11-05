Financial Advice: Airbnb opportunity for farmers to diversify income

As the public reacted to the visceral fear of Covid-19, the evaporation of demand for both domestic and foreign holidays in the first lockdown led to a collapse in demand for Airbnb accommodation both by domestic and foreign travellers.

Some of the Airbnb owners decided to switch back to traditional long term letting, and given the relatively strong rental market, sought to lock in steady returns from their properties rather than chase the more lucrative but elusive holiday-let income.

As it transpired, demand for Airbnb lets rocketed once the restrictions were lifted, particularly for properties located in rural areas.

Over 6,000 reservations were made for the week ending May 23, 2020, compared to less than 2,800 reservations made in the week ending April 18.

Given the expected lack of appetite to engage in foreign travel well into 2021, the prospects for significant domestic demand for holidays is likely to repeat itself next year.

This gives farmers and rural dwellers opportunities to diversify their income.

A trawl of the Airbnb site shows some beautiful examples of traditional Irish cottages which are generating a tidy income for their owners.

Some well-located examples of one and two-bed small cottages are generating income of over €3,000 per month for peak season.

Of course, the list of available properties includes more traditional property types such as B&Bs, apartments, townhouses, and such, but also alternative lodgings such as castles, pods, sheds, floating houses, huts, tree houses, and yurts.

Many farmyards have old houses within them which were abandoned for larger more modern type housing.

From a tax point of view, some of the costs in refurbishing such properties can be used to shelter Airbnb income.

Costs can be divided into three categories:

n 1) Capital costs of improving a building, such as the installation of insulation or double-glazed window, are regarded as an enhancement of the building, and as an allowance against capital gains tax in the event of a future sale or transfer of the building.

n 2) Repairs and maintenance type costs such as repainting, repointing, and replastering, are treated as expenditure allowable as a deduction against income. Costs incurred prior to letting might not deductible in some circumstances.

n 3) Installation of fixtures and fittings such as kitchen equipment and heating systems is regarded as capital expenditure qualifying for capital allowances, meaning the cost is available as a deduction against income spread over eight years. Airbnb income is treated as trading income and must be included and returned in an annual tax return.

This income is not considered to be rental income.

This is because the visitors use the accommodation as guests, rather than as tenants.

Income from providing short term guest accommodation is taxable either under the catch-all type category (Case IV), where the income is occasional in nature or as trading income (Case 1), where you are trading as an ongoing business, such as a bed and breakfast, guesthouse or dedicated Airbnb property.

Rent-a-room relief from income tax is not available for such income.

Indeed, Airbnb report details of rental income earned by hosts directly to Revenue, and a taxpayer neglecting to reciprocate by filing an income tax return of their own matching Airbnb data is not likely to be looked on favourably.

As with other trading income, expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for the purpose of the trade can be deducted in arriving at trading profits.

This can include costs such as advertising, maintenance, cleaning, laundry, insurance, wifi, and utility costs.

Importantly, where turnover exceeds predefined thresholds, or if already registered for Vat, the letting of short term accommodation can be regarded as a Vat-able service, meaning Vat must be paid on income earned from the property.

Refurbishing a property might also change the Vat status of the property, which could have implications when it comes to selling or transferring the property.