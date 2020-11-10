Lamb price lift as supply tightens

Sheepmeat market report
Lamb price lift as supply tightens

Lamb supplies have tightened, and processors have to pay more to keep the intake at an adequate level.

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 16:27
Martin Ryan

Lamb producers are seeing a bit more money flowing their way this week, with an upturn in prices at the factories.

Quoted prices for lambs have been boosted as much as 10c/kg at the factories, as processors came under pressure to get a sufficient supply.

Prices quoted are 500c-520c/kg, with the bonus for quality worth 10c/kg to be added as applicable.

But the actual prices being paid by processors in order to get a sufficient supply are running at 20c-30c/kg higher than quoted prices.

In general, sheep farmers say they are getting 530c-540c/kg for most of the lambs, with up to 550c/kg paid in exceptional cases.

Supplies have tightened, and processors have to pay more to keep the intake at an adequate level, a welcome market trend for sheep farmers after several weeks of disappointing returns.

Entries at the marts were light this week, and there was excellent demand.

There was a very small entry of 170 head at Corrin Mart on Monday, and the strong trade was reflected in the top price of €80 over for butchers’ lambs.

A pen of 12 weighing 56kg sold for €136.

A pen of eight weighing 54kg made €129.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €61 over.

There were 450 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart for a super trade. Butchers paid up to €72 over. A pen of 11 weighing 55kg sold for €127, while a pen of 19 weighing 59kg made €128, and a pen of 10 weighing 54kg sold for €122. Factory lambs made up to €63 over.

Prices in 2020 continue to outperform 2019 figures, with the average sheepmeat price paid to farmers in 2020 more than 45c/kg higher than in 2019 (up 9%).

More in this section

Brexit ‘Significant and enduring change’ en route for agri-business
lumberjack with tattooed hand in protective helmet writing in clipboard on logs background Construction costs rise as forest industry warns of irreparable damage due to timber shortage
Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus) Bird flu discovered in Peregrine Falcon in Limerick
No pre-Christmas cheer for beef finishers as processors cut prices

No pre-Christmas cheer for beef finishers as processors cut prices

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices