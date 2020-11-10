Lamb price lift as supply tightens

Lamb producers are seeing a bit more money flowing their way this week, with an upturn in prices at the factories.

Quoted prices for lambs have been boosted as much as 10c/kg at the factories, as processors came under pressure to get a sufficient supply.

Prices quoted are 500c-520c/kg, with the bonus for quality worth 10c/kg to be added as applicable.

But the actual prices being paid by processors in order to get a sufficient supply are running at 20c-30c/kg higher than quoted prices.

In general, sheep farmers say they are getting 530c-540c/kg for most of the lambs, with up to 550c/kg paid in exceptional cases.

Supplies have tightened, and processors have to pay more to keep the intake at an adequate level, a welcome market trend for sheep farmers after several weeks of disappointing returns.

Entries at the marts were light this week, and there was excellent demand.

There was a very small entry of 170 head at Corrin Mart on Monday, and the strong trade was reflected in the top price of €80 over for butchers’ lambs.

A pen of 12 weighing 56kg sold for €136.

A pen of eight weighing 54kg made €129.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €61 over.

There were 450 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart for a super trade. Butchers paid up to €72 over. A pen of 11 weighing 55kg sold for €127, while a pen of 19 weighing 59kg made €128, and a pen of 10 weighing 54kg sold for €122. Factory lambs made up to €63 over.

Prices in 2020 continue to outperform 2019 figures, with the average sheepmeat price paid to farmers in 2020 more than 45c/kg higher than in 2019 (up 9%).