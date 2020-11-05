Why Irish farmers no longer want to plant forestry

“As a farmer, I would find it very hard to decide to plant a forest today, when I see the history of the past, and where we are at the moment,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan during a recent Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine discussion on challenges for the forestry sector.

He said farmers started to plant in the mid-1980s, and after improved grants and premiums were introduced in the early 1990s, they became the afforestation programme’ driving force.

Farmer plantings peaked in 1995 at more than 17,000 hectares, but this year, farmer planting is expected to be less than 1,500 ha.

Almost 20,000, or 15% of farmers, have gone into forestry, managing nearly 270,000 ha of grant-aided land, with an average forest size of eight hectares. The private forest estate, predominantly owned by farmers, accounts for 50% of the national forest estate.

Wood production is expected to increase rapidly as many of these forests reach maturity.

Production volumes are forecast to grow from three million cubic metres in 2018 to nearly eight million cubic metres by 2035, with almost all of the increased volume to come from farm forests.

However, more than 1,000 farmers are caught up in the forestry licence crisis, and unable to get a licence to manage their forest.

According to IFA, 2,500 applications are caught up in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) licensing system, and 400 cases are in the appeals system, after objections by the public to the DAFM granting of licences.

Mr Cullinan said farmers face delays of up to two years and in some instances significantly longer to get licences to build a forest road and to thin their forest.

Thinning is essential to optimise timber production and the economic return from it.

Thinning typically involves cutting out one line in seven of young trees.

IFA says this involves minimal disruption, and has called for forestry legislation to be amended immediately to eliminate the need for a licence for a forest road and for thinning.

If one wishes to get a forestry licencing decision within a more reasonable timeframe, it is now a prerequisite to submit a Natura impact statement (NIS) with the licence application.

Farmers are paying €1,000 for a NIS, though they might have a forestry site of only two hectares.

However, IFA says the NIS could cost some farmers up to €20,000, depending on how many designated Natura sites their land interacts with.

Even if a forest has been screened by the Department and deemed to not require an NIS, IFA says it is now required just to get into the licence application system.

For a forest harvesting plan, another recently introduced requirement, there is a minimum cost of €500.

What was a zero-cost application two years ago for a farmer now costs at least €1,500.

According to IFA, forestry companies often absorbed such costs in the past, because they had turnover, they knew they would have got the timber out, and they could have entered into an arrangement with a farmer. But forestry companies can no longer take the cost.

For farmers still interested in getting into forestry, Tim Cullinan said when the farmer applies for a licence to plant, he or she may have to wait for two years.

Licencing difficulties have put farmers off forestry. However, the destruction of the country’s ash plantations may have an even more chilling effect.

It is estimated that between 22,000 and 25,000 hectares of ash trees have been planted around the country, and this has been so disastrous for the owners of these plantations that forestry will probably be the last farm enterprise they or their neighbours would consider.

It was also at a recent Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture discussion that growers said ash, the commonest tree in Irish hedgerows, will never again be planted by Irish landowners unless a variety resistant to ash dieback is found.

Representatives of the Limerick Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO) told the Agriculture Committee ash dieback was discovered in 1992 in eastern Europe and spread throughout Europe, a windborne fungal disease like potato blight, for which there is no curative treatment. It was first reported in Ireland in 2012 and will wipe out 95% of Irish ash, according to the LTWO, which (along with the timber industry) points the finger of blame at the DAFM for allowing importation of ash seedlings from other European countries, when seedlings should instead have been propagated in Ireland.

Ash trees were planted by farmers because this native broadleaf is fast growing and has high commercial potential, with hurley making being the primary use, as well as for furniture, kitchens and boat building.

Instead, farmers now find themselves managing a dead or dying crop. The timber can be recovered if cut in time, but only for firewood.

Initial efforts to eradicate ash dieback were abandoned.

Farmers have rejected a reconstitution and underplanting scheme, saying a grant of €1,000 per acre which some can qualify for goes nowhere near the cost of clearing an infected plantation. They said going back to grassland is the most viable option for many growers, but is not allowed.

The LTWO wants a more comprehensive €15 million per year reconstitution scheme.

A spokesperson said, “If we want a forest industry in this country, we must address the ash dieback problem which is reducing confidence to zero.”

Many growers are looking at dead or dying plantations which were meant to help finance their retirements.

Meanwhile, other farmers say they are not interested in planting forestry due to a requirement to plant 80% of good quality ground in order to to be allowed plant 20% marginal ground.

That is yet another factor which will make it very difficult to persuade farmers to plant the 180,000 hectares which COFORD, the Council for Forest Research and Development, says is available, with the productive capacity to grow timber, and not yet designated as Natura area.

It seems that just when more forests are needed to store up carbon, farmers have been turned against trees.