New training for advisors to keep farmers ‘On Feirm Ground’

A new training programme for farm advisors will increase their understanding of best practice in engaging farmers with health programmes and services.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said his Department is co-funding the ‘On Feirm Ground’ programme, with the HSE and the Department of Health, under the auspices of the ENGAGE National Men’s Health Training programme.

There is a target to deliver the programme to 800 farm advisors over two years, in conjunction with the Agricultural Consultants Association and Teagasc.

The one-day training aims to increase understanding of best practice in engaging farmers with health programmes and services.

It was developed against a backdrop of poorer health outcomes and health behaviours among farmers.

IT Carlow is also involved in the new programme.

Dr Noel Richardson, Director of IT Carlow’s National Centre for Men’s Health, said: “It is well established that, compared to other occupational groups, farmers in Ireland experience a disproportionate burden of health problems, which undermine the profitability, competitiveness, and sustainability of farming.

He highlighted challenges in farming, including isolation and the decline of rural communities, issues relating to succession and inheritance, increasing pressures to scale up, changing farming roles and increasing paperwork demands, stresses associated with seasonal workloads, financial stress, and the pressures associated with being self-employed.

‘On Feirm Ground’ will be led by the Men’s Development Network charity organisation, as part of Engage, the National Men’s Training Programme.

After a 12-month research and resource development stage, ‘On Feirm Ground’ was recently launched by Ministers of State Martin Heydon and Frank Feighan.

Martin Heydon said, ““I know that the training of agricultural advisors to engage with and signpost supports to farmers over the farm gate will have a significant impact and I am delighted to be supporting such a collaborative initiative.”

Minister Feighan said, “‘On Feirm Ground’ presents a genuine opportunity to equip farm advisors with a toolkit of supports in relation to physical and psychological wellbeing.”