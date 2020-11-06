Concern in horticulture over impending loss of peat growth medium

Irish horticultural peat, on which an estimated 60% by value of Irish horticulture depends as a growth medium, is on course to disappear from the home and export markets in 2022.

Bord na Móna was prevented from harvesting peat this season as a result of a High Court ruling in September 2019, and a Supreme Court judgement in July added further doubt on the future of commercial peat harvesting.

Extraction of peat from bogs greater than 30 hectares now requires companies to go through a licensing and planning regime, and horticultural peat producers have indicated that this will lead to only imported material being available in 2022, with previously extracted material which is held in storage being used for 2021 production.

According to Growing Media Ireland (GMI) which represents most horticultural peat producers other than Bord na Móna, there will be less flexibility with imported material, and it will cost €31-37 per cubic metre more than product currently available.

A High Court licensing and planning decision in 2019, and Bord na Móna suspending all peat extraction, present major supply challenges for the horticulture sector, confirmed Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett.

“In the absence of peat from Irish sources, the industry would have to import either from Northern Ireland, Scotland, or the Baltic region, at considerable cost.”

She said it does not make sense to import peat.

“It is also worth evaluating the amount we actually export from what we extract, and I believe there is potential there to retain more for our own domestic use rather than export.

“Regarding the 10% that stays here as opposed to the 90% we export, there may be scope there, which would seem to me to be a reasonable approach in that we would put our growers ahead of those abroad.”

Most of the peat used in horticultural growing media in the UK is sourced from Ireland, and the UK’s Horticultural Trades Association has expressed concerns about the impact of Irish legislation requiring planning approval for peat extraction. A surge in demand for growing media, fuelled by lockdowns and good weather, this year left UK horticultural traders struggling to obtain materials such as peat.

Here in Ireland, Minister Hackett said alternative horticultural growth media are being investigated, such as spent peat, coir, wood fibre, or biochar.

“The bottom line, however, is that the sector will have to transition away from peat. We will not have an endless supply of peat, even if we wanted to continue with extraction.”

The mushroom, amenity (for landscape design), and soft fruit sectors are the horticultural enterprises most reliant on peat. Horticulture is the fourth largest agrifood sector, behind dairy, beef and pigmeat.

To protect the horticultural peat industry, Growing Media Ireland has called for removal of peat harvesting from the planning regime, and improvement of the environmental licensing process to comply with guidance from the High Court.

Public representatives have warned of the consequences of losing horticultural peat.

Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill said the horticultural peat industry will collapse, resulting in major job losses and economic output.

“We are talking about a small proportion of Irish bogs but a vitally important industry to the country. If we do not allow harvesting in this country, we will completely undermine the cost base of the mushroom and the vegetable growing industries.”

“There will be no mushroom industry in Ireland,” warned Cavan-Monaghan Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy.

He said the mushroom industry has been looking at alternatives to horticultural peat for the past ten years, but there are none.

He said Bord na Móna harvested eight million tonnes of peat in 1995 for power stations alone, and that amount of peat would keep the Irish horticultural industry going for 200 years.

Government sources have said an accelerated exit from peat harvesting in Ireland will mean that at least 1.25 million tonnes of carbon emissions will be saved each year, and emissions will reduce by as much as nine million tonnes up to 2027.

However, GMI (whose members harvest horticultural peat on non-designated bogs only) says carbon emissions from horticultural peat are only 0.52% of projected total Irish emissions.