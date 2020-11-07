Why a 26-acre farm near Mallow could be a bargain at €10,000 per acre

Why a 26-acre farm near Mallow could be a bargain at €10,000 per acre

Some of of the 26-acre holding for sale at Castlecor, Mallow, Co Cork.

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 11:37
Conor Power

Located in North Cork, approximately midway between the villages of Kilbrin and Ballyclough (about 4km from either), a 26-acre non-residential holding has recently come on the market with Mallow-based auctioneer DNG John Ryan.

The property, in the townland of Castlecor, has just been cut for grain. It boasts substantial road frontage onto two public roads, adding building site potential to the quality of the land itself.

“This piece of land is the ideal size,” says John, “enough to take a 60-cow-man to 80, or to be used as silage ground for an outside holding.”

So far, he says, all the interest has been coming from farmers. The proximity of an important equestrian centre (Kilguilkey House Equestrian) just 3km away would suggest that interest from that sector of activity might also evolve in time. The proximity of the important market towns of Mallow (approximately 14km to the south-east) and Kanturk (9km to the south-west) put it in a very central position in a part of the world associated with a vibrant dairying scene.

With a price guide of €10,000/acre, it should prove tempting for any number of potentially interested parties, particularly considering the healthy state of the land rental market:

“I regularly rent land around here for €300/acre per annum,” says John, “amounting to €78,000 after a ten-year lease. Certainly, if you can find good ground like this for €10k per acre only ten minutes from Mallow, you’re doing alright.”

