No wonder this poor animal was not thriving

Alexander had put a call in just before lunch, so we pencilled it in for first thing after the bite of grub. He was concerned about a two-year-old bullock he bought a few months previously because neither himself nor his comrade had really gained much weight. But this one, in particular, was doing poorly.

When we approached, the animal was in the crush, and it was obvious that he was doing very poorly. Upon examination, there was a slight temperature, and the lungs were sounding a bit harsh, especially on the right-hand side. Apparently, this is the side that most frequently shows pneumonia, when we find it on post-mortem examination.

There was a slight bit of swelling around the brisket area. This lead to an investigation of the heart. The sound was not very loud, and there was a faint murmur with every beat. The harshness of the lungs was interrupted every now and then by the bullock coughing.

The usual questions, regarding the frequency of dosing, what dose was used, how long the coughing had been going on, etc. The bullock had been grazing with the rest of the group, but may have spent more time than the rest lying down. As the summer wore on, it was clear to Alexander this fellow, in particular, was not gaining weight like the majority of his comrades were.

A diagnosis of chronic pneumonia with associated endocarditis was made, and the animal was treated with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

A week later Alexander, was on the phone again, and he was not happy. He had just returned from looking at his stock, where he had found his bullock dead. He wanted to know what my thoughts were about this poor animal.

As with all these cases, a post-mortem would be carried out, so the knackery was notified of the impending arrival of this bullock. I requested that he be prepared for a post-mortem, and when he was ready, I would go out and investigate.

The first noticeable thing was that the lower neck and brisket seemed to have swelled a lot.

He was hung up and the abdominal contents were delivered onto the floor, followed shortly thereafter by the lungs and heart.

The stomachs, intestines, liver and kidneys did not reveal very much, on gross examination, but the lungs showed signs of the pneumonia I had heard the week before, along with patches of pleurisy where the lungs were stuck to the chest wall.

The biggest discovery of all came when I opened into the heart. The left ventricle, being one of the four chambers of the heart, is the one that pumps the oxygenated blood out around the body. It receives this blood from the chamber above it, and the valves between the two chambers close, so that when the ventricle pumps, the blood only goes one way. I have occasionally seen animals with an infection of these valves resulting in some backflow of the blood, and the turbulence created causing the sound we call a murmur. Sometimes these pieces of infective material might break away and travel wherever the bloodstream may take them, setting up a new spot of infection when the vessel gets too small. Quite often, this may lead to lameness, pneumonia, mastitis, or whatever.

In the case of Alexander’s bullock, the infective growth in the left ventricle was the size of my fist, and more or less filled the whole ventricle. The amount of blood that could be pumped with each contraction of the chamber was minute. It was little wonder that this poor animal was not thriving.

A crateload of antibiotics was not going to make any difference to this lad. His destiny was mapped out a long way back.